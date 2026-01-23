Injury concerns continue to mount for the Orlando Magic after head coach Jamahl Mosley acknowledged that forward Franz Wagner’s lingering left ankle issue has intensified, forcing the team to reassess its short- and long-term approach.

Mosley addressed Wagner’s status prior to Orlando’s 124-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, explaining that the discomfort had worsened following pregame activity. The comments underscored the seriousness of the situation as the Magic attempt to balance immediate competitiveness with player health.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t hard as heck to deal with,” Mosley told Orlando Sentinel reporter Jason Beede. “But he came up really, really, really sore after shootaround. And we’ve got to obviously look at the long-term view for how we’re dealing with our guys and he’s one of those guys that we have to continue to look at in that situation.”

Mosley added that the organization remains cautious about projecting the injury’s timeline, emphasizing ongoing monitoring rather than speculation.

“I’m hoping it’s not long term,” Mosley said. “We want to monitor it to make sure it’s the right thing for the long term for our entire group and this organization as well as Franz.”

Wagner, 24, has already missed 17 games this season after being sidelined again Thursday. The absence has further complicated an Orlando rotation that has been tested by multiple injuries throughout the campaign. While the Magic have remained competitive, Wagner’s availability has become a growing concern as soreness persists rather than subsides.

Franz Wagner’s impact felt as Magic navigate injuries and recent skid

Article Continues Below

When healthy, Wagner has remained one of Orlando’s most productive and reliable contributors. In his fifth NBA season, he is averaging 22.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is shooting 48.2 percent from the field and a career-high 36.8 percent from three-point range across 26 appearances while logging 32.8 minutes per contest. His offensive consistency and two-way presence have been central to Orlando’s success when he is in the lineup.

The Magic dropped to 23-20 following the loss to Charlotte and have now lost two straight games. Wagner’s continued absence has coincided with a stretch in which Orlando has struggled to maintain offensive rhythm and defensive cohesion, particularly against physical frontcourts.

Orlando is also awaiting the return of guard Jalen Suggs, who has not played since Jan. 3. The Magic have expressed optimism about Suggs’ progress, but his return date remains uncertain, leaving the team shorthanded in key areas.

The Magic will look to regroup quickly as they prepare to face the Cleveland Cavaliers (25-20) on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. ET. Whether Wagner is able to return alongside Suggs remains unclear, but Mosley made clear that organizational patience will take precedence over urgency.

As Orlando navigates the middle portion of the season, Wagner’s health has emerged as a pivotal factor. The Magic continue to evaluate his condition daily, aware that his long-term availability may ultimately shape both their immediate outlook and postseason aspirations.