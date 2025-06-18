The regrouping Memphis Grizzlies hit an obvious crossroads after a disappointing, injury-riddled season, per EVP Zach Kleiman's exit interview. Taylor Jenkins did not survive the 82-game gauntlet and the first aggressive move to elevate the team back into Western Conference contention was sending Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and multiple first-round picks are a nice return, but none can be expected to rebound next to Jaren Jackson Jr. soon. That's why the Grizzlies should be calling the Brooklyn Nets about Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson.

Kleiman kept things simple, making the deal with the Magic official almost immediately. There was no need to expand the trade or listen to ideas through the NBA Draft. The Nets are positioned to be a bit more creative, although they could also opt for a more straightforward approach. The Grizzlies should see the benefits of both approaches, making them more amenable to a deal than some other contenders.

Keeping tabs on Nic Claxton

The Grizzlies lacked frontcourt depth and versatility last season, particularly when Zach Edey was out due to injuries. Perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Jaren Jackson Jr.'s role as a stretch-five often leaves the Grizzlies vulnerable in the paint, especially against physical bigs like Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokić, or Anthony Davis. Adding a 6-foot-11 frame with elite defensive instincts and rim-running athleticism would be the perfect complement.

Claxton’s ability to switch on the perimeter, protect the rim (averaging 2.1 blocks per game last three seasons), and finish lobs from Morant would add a new dimension to Tuomas Iisalo's base schemes. His presence would also allow Jackson Jr. to play more at the four, maximizing the All-Star's defensive versatility and spacing the floor offensively.

The only real glaring issue is that Claxton made only five three-pointers last season (21 attempts). Spacing would be exploitable in the postseason. Still, a 26-year-old off-ball bully is the ideal modern center for Grint-and-Grind Memphis. Perhaps not as well-fitting as Jarrett Allen (Cleveland Cavaliers), but worth a conversation considering the lower price.

Grizzlies receive: Nic Claxton 19th overall pick (2025)

Nets receive: Cole Anthony John Konchar Vince Williams Jr. 16th overall pick (2025) two future first-round swaps (2027, 2028)



Pairing Nic Claxton with Jaren Jackson Jr. would give the Grizzlies one of the most athletic frontcourts in the NBA. Claxton's defensive versatility (1.9 blocks/1.0 steals per game in 2023-24) would unlock Jaren Jackson Jr. as a roaming weak-side menace. Claxton’s rim-running pairs perfectly with Ja’s playmaking, and the entire team would feast on second-chance opportunities. That is a defensive nightmare for opponents. It's also a decent return for the 2019 NBA Draft's 31st overall selection for the rebuilding Nets.

Grizzlies jostling for Cam Johnson

Cam Johnson addresses a need for consistent wing scoring and shooting. The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter (39.2% 3PA) can create shots in isolation situations and thrive as a secondary scorer. With Desmond Bane out as the primary shooting guard, the well-respected veteran’s size and shooting give Tuomas Iisalo another dynamic wing option. Capable of stretching defenses and providing clutch scoring in a playoff scenario, Johnson’s off-ball movement and catch-and-shoot prowess would create plenty of open looks.

The 29-year-old veteran's ability to guard multiple positions would take some pressure off of Jaylen Wells and Jaren Jackson Jr. on the defensive end. Johnson's $25.3 million contract fits in under the first apron with or without flipping Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($21.6m). Swapping Johnson for Caldwell-Pope and Jay Huff or GG Jackson should not cost the Grizzlies much, if any, draft capital either. That is just one of many frameworks that could land Johnson next to Ja Morant.

A rebuilding Brooklyn could acquire Clarke or Konchar’s steadiness, take fliers on Williams Jr. and Anthony's upside, and stock draft picks to fuel their future. Memphis retains frontcourt depth while adding a proven veteran who fits their win-now window. Someone about to hit their over-30 years with injury history and inability to play more than 60 games raises enough concerns to keep the price low.

Zach Kleiman keeping lines open

Brooklyn is stuck in no-man’s land as a team not good enough to contend for a top-six seed, but not quite bad enough to truly tank as currently constructed. Without a superstar to build around, Claxton and Johnson are expendable for the right price, and Memphis can offer a compelling package without gutting their core.

Kleiman could also get creative in pitching a four-team deal that allows two lottery-bound teams to lean into that direction from the 2025-26 NBA season's opening tip. The Grizzlies would add around $8 million to the cap sheet but avoid the CBA's worst penalties. The Nets would have a clear cap sheet going into the ascending, competitive years.

Grizzlies receive: (+$8 million) Nic Claxton, Cam Johnson, Herb Jones, Keyonte George, Walker Kessler

Nets receive: (-$21 million) Dejounte Murray, Jordan Hawkins, Cole Anthony, Bryce Sensabaugh 2025 first-round pick (Grizzlies) 2026 first-round pick swap (Grizzlies/Magic) 2027 first-round pick swap (Pelicans) 2028 first-round pick (Grizzlies)

Jazz receive: (-$8.1 million) Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Clarke, Keon Johnson, Zach Edey, Karlo Matkovic 23rd pick (Pelicans) 2026 first-round pick swap (Grizzlies/Pelicans/Bucks/Magic/Hawks) 2027 pick swap (Grizzlies) 2030 first-round pick swap (Grizzlies/Pelicans)

Pelicans receive: (+$4.9 million) John Collins, D'Angelo Russell, John Konchar, GG Jackson 2029 first-round pick swap (Grizzlies/Magic)



Swap happy? Sure. Memphis would still have some form of control over first-round picks in 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, two in 2030, and 2031. Kleiman would also have room to work under the aprons and luxury taxes, depending on Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama's upcoming extensions. Need more convincing? ESPN's trade machine predicts this boosts the Grizzlies by nine wins.

The Pelicans are predicted to neither gain nor lose here in the standings, per ESPN's predictions. They would finally have a starting center to guide Yves Missi, a guard to replace the disgruntled and rehabbing Dejounte Murray, and a wing shooter to slot in for Jordan Hawkins. It basically costs Joe Dumars a couple of draft assets and Herb Jones to largely erase past mistakes. Russell's expiring deal helps Dumars regardless of how the season starts for Willie Green.

Having Russell, CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy, and Collins as a starting five is a solid foundation. Jose Alvarado, possibly Ace Bailey, Kelly Olynyk, and Yves Missi off the bench give the Pelicans a good shot at another NBA Play-In Tournament spot at least. The front office would still have several future first-round picks to work with before the deadline as well.

The Jazz's reshaped front office would retain Lauri Markkanen, Colin Sexton, and the rest of their young core. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope brings championship credentials to the wing, Brandon Clarke can fill in for major frontcourt minutes, and GG Jackson finally gets a chance to play consistently as a pro. It's a wonderful recipe for a competitive, respectable tank job for the absolutely loaded 2026 NBA Draft.

Ja Morant is a superstar, sure, but the Grizzlies’ supporting cast has been inconsistent. Nic Claxton’s rim-running and Cam Johnson’s shooting would give Morant the perfect pick-and-roll and drive-and-kick partners. Herb Jones and Keyonte George would replenish the wing depth. The Grizzlies need to win now, and this trade would immediately elevate them into the West’s upper tier. That is why Kleiman has to make this calls to the Nets.