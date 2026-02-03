Tuomas Iisalo has been searching for lineup answers amid a grueling stretch of travel, injuries, and losses. Well, thankfully, Vince Williams Jr. proved instrumental in containing Minnesota Timberwolves star Julius Randle, helping secure a hard-fought victory that breathed new life into a relatively disappointing season. The jet lagged Memphis Grizzlies snapped a six-game losing streak and kept within striking distance of the last NBA Play-In Tournament spot.

Iisalo said running with Williams Jr. on Randle was something the Grizzlies had to do given the circumstances.

“Yeah, Vince is a real Swiss Army knife for us,” Iisalo smiled. “He started the other day exactly because of this, because we felt like he was a very good Randle matchup. The toughness that he plays with and his length, he can really bother players up and down the lineup. So basically from one to four, and this wasn't the first game where he's done a great job with that. We definitely need it.”

Williams Jr., logging 23 minutes, spent the bulk of his time shadowing Randle, using his length and relentless toughness to disrupt the Timberwolves' offensive rhythm. The results were telling. Randle, who finished with 19 points on an efficient 8-for-8 from the free-throw line, struggled mightily from the field, going just 5-for-14 overall and a dismal 1-for-6 from beyond the arc.

More than once, Randle's frustration boiled over, his feathers visibly ruffled by pesky defense that denied easy looks and forced contested shots. Williams Jr. wasn't just a defensive stopper; he contributed on both ends of the floor.

The 25-year-old wing tallied 16 points of his own, including an impressive 4-for-6 from three-point range, while dishing out five assists, nabbing two steals, and grabbing one rebound. Williams Jr.'s all-around performance embodied the multi-tool versatility that Iisalo has come to rely on, allowing the banged-up Grizzlies to adapt on the fly.

Unfortunately, five of the next six games are on the road. It'll be reminiscent of that dreaded Euro Trip. Still, as the Grizzlies look ahead, Vince Williams Jr.'s emergence as this “Swiss Army knife” adds a layer of unpredictability to their arsenal. In a league where adaptability reigns supreme, Tuomas Iisalo's faith in his young defender might be the edge Memphis needs to climb back into contention.