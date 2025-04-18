As the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament in what is now a do-or-die game with the winner moving on to the NBA Playoffs, there's no doubt the attention has been put on star Ja Morant. Despite the Grizzlies guard Morant being injured and a game-time decision, there has also been attention about improving as a player, as former star Baron Davis shared advice.

Davis was on “The Draymond Green Show” when speaking about Morant and Memphis, as he mentioned that the 25-year-old should play the game of basketball “from a script.”

“When I watch his game, there’s a level of awareness and understanding that once he figures out, okay, Bane is good for this,” Davis said, as he's a former two-time All-Star point guard himself. “If I could get this out to Triple J. If I could go get 12 from him, and Pippen let me get 14, and start to play from a script. He needs to come to the game with his own playbook so he knows when to score, when to shoot, when to pass, who to pass to.”

In the loss to the Golden State Warriors, Morant finished with 22 points on nine of 18 shooting from the field with three assists, an aspect that Davis points to in setting up his teammates.

Baron Davis thinks Grizzlies' Ja Morant shouldn't have to work too hard

While people lock in their predictions for the Grizzlies matchup against the Mavericks in the play-in tourmament, Morant still awaits his final status for the game as he's questionable going into it with an ankle injury. Besides Friday's game, Davis gives the advice to Morant for the forseeable future in his career as he would even say that he should not “have to work that hard” because he is “too talented.”

“I feel like right now it’s talent, and leadership, and gusto, and energy, and just being a dog,” Davis said. “His mind will take his game to another level. Then he wouldn’t have to work that hard; he’s too talented to have to work that hard to put up 30 against y’all and have that type of game. He didn’t dominate the game with all the different tools that he has.”

It's no doubt an interesting though about Morant as there is no denying the talent he has though people question the off-the-court antics and even future with the Memphis franchise. At any rate, fans hope he's able to suit up against Dallas as he's a key reason to their success as interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo explained what it'll take for him to play according to ESPN.

“My feel with him is he'll do absolutely everything in order to play,” Iisalo said. “If he's physically able to do it, he will do it. It's a legitimate game-time decision.”

At any rate, if the Grizzlies beat the Mavericks, they will capture the Western Conference's eighth seed and have a first round playoff matchup against the No. 1 seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.