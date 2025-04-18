The Memphis Grizzlies will be facing the Dallas Mavericks in the Play-In Tournament for a chance to play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs. First, the Grizzlies are hoping that Ja Morant can step on the floor for them, as he's currently on the injury report with a right ankle sprain. Morant suffered the injury during the third quarter of their game against the Golden State Warriors, but he was able to return early in the fourth quarter.

Morant did not practice ahead of their matchup against the Mavericks, and everyone will be looking to see what his availability will be in a win-or-go-home situation.

Ja Morant's injury status vs. Mavericks

Morant is listed as questionable against the Mavericks, and he will be a game-time call for the play-in game that will determine if they make the playoffs or go home for the season. The Grizzlies guard had experienced swelling in the ankle and has been undergoing treatment around the clock since he was injured.

Grizzlies interim coach Tuomas Iisalo says that if Morant feels good, then he will play.

“My feel with him is he'll do absolutely everything in order to play,” Iisalo said via ESPN. “If he's physically able to do it, he will do it. It's a legitimate game-time decision.”

Morant has dealt with injuries on and off this season, but when he steps on the court, he makes the Grizzlies a better team. Knowing the circumstances of this, even if Morant is feeling a little bit of pain, he may go out there and try to play. If he knows that his injury may handicap the team, then he'll probably sit. The Grizzlies have shown this season that they can still be a competitive team, regardless of whether Morant is on the floor or not.

Hopefully, the treatment that Morant is doing will help him get on the floor, and he can play with his team as they try to make the playoffs after missing it last season.

Grizzlies injury report

Outside of Morant, Brandon Clarke (right knee PCL sprain) and Jaylen Wells (right wrist sprain, facial laceration, concussion protocol) are out.

Mavericks injury report

For the Mavericks, Anthony Davis (left adductor strain) and Brandon Williams (left oblique strain) are listed as probable. Kyrie Irving (knee surgery) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery) are out.