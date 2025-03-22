After Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins pegged a role for Brandon Clarke in the postseason, the Grizzlies announced Clarke's season has come to an end.

Clarke suffered a PCL strain in Wednesday's 115-99 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, per Grizzlies PR's X, formerly Twitter.

“Clarke has been diagnosed with a high-grade PCL strain in his right knee, which he sustained during a fall to the floor in the first quarter of the Grizzlies' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 19,” the statement read. “Clarke is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season, and further updates will be provided after a treatment plan and timeline are set.”

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical update for Brandon Clarke. pic.twitter.com/Js7S92WJBG — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 22, 2025

Clarke's a tremendous loss for the Grizzlies.