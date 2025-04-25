The Memphis Grizzlies' NBA playoffs life is on the verge of flatlining following a shocking Game 3 implosion versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. If this group is going to shatter logic and history by becoming the first team to overcome an 0-3 deficit, it needs a healthy Ja Morant. That will almost certainly not be the case, though.

The star point guard suffered a hip injury after incurring a Luguentz Dort foul on a drive in the first half. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game and returned to the bench area on crutches, per ClutchPoints reporter Chris Dodson. Memphis led 67-40 when he left the floor and increased that lead to a game-high 29.

But Morant's misfortune foreshadowed the colossal collapse that transpired in FedExForum.