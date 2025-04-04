Ja Morant made waves when he knocked down the game-winning shot in the Memphis Grizzlies' 110-108 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

Both teams were even at 108 apiece as Morant handled the ball in the final seconds of the game. He drove into the paint as he faced Miami's big man Kel'el Ware. Despite the contest from his defender, Morant found a way to get the shot off in time and get it through the hoop for the win.

The Grizzlies star reflected on the play after the game. Despite Ware's size advantage, Morant compared his contest to that of a “pigeon,” meaning it didn't affect him as it was supposed to.

“A pigeon guarding me, go get a bucket win the game. … The crowd get to booing me. They just woke me up for the second half,” Morant said.

“The energy we had in this game, this one felt personal. What was different about this one?” Ja Morant: “The [Heat] crowd getting to booing me. They just woke me up for the second half. I'm pretty sure they ain't happy going home now, so…” 😤pic.twitter.com/DA1UUtT3iP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Ja Morant, Grizzlies played against Heat

It was a thrilling win for Ja Morant and the Grizzlies to earn, especially on the road against a streaking Heat squad.

Morant led the way with a stat line of 30 points, five rebounds and three assists. He shot 11-of-22 from the field, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc. Desmond Bane came next with 17 points and nine rebounds, Scotty Pippen Jr. put up 17 points and seven assists, while Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jaylen Wells scored 13 points each.

Memphis improved to a 45-32 record on the season, moving up from eighth to sixth in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Golden State Warriors while being two games behind the Denver Nuggets.

Following Thursday's win over the Heat, the Grizzlies will prepare for their next road matchup. They face the Detroit Pistons on April 5 at 7 p.m. ET.