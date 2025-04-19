Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. had dominant performances in the Memphis Grizzlies' 120-106 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

In 33 minutes of action, Morant finished with a stat line of 22 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. His shot was off for the night, going 7-of-24 from the field, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc.

On the other hand, Jackson Jr. had a team-high 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists after 36 minutes on the court. He shot 10-of-18 overall, including 4-of-5 from downtown.

Their overall displays proved to be crucial as the Grizzlies controlled the momentum throughout the course of the game against the Mavericks en route to victory.

What's next for Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Even though Ja Morant and the Grizzlies had trouble guarding Anthony Davis, who scored a game-high 40 points, they responded with balanced scoring while keeping other Mavericks players in check.

Memphis excelled with their 3-point shooting and rebounding, making 42% of their attempts from deep while grabbing 50 rebounds. In contrast, Dallas only made 32% of their 3-point shots while securing just 36 rebounds.

The Grizzlies made a statement in the first quarter of the game, which Morant capitalized with a one-handed putback dunk. They won the period 39-24, boasting a double-digit lead that they never gave up throughout the night.

Six players scored in double-digits on Memphis' behalf. Aside from Morant and Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane had a strong display with 22 points, nine assists and five rebounds. He shot 8-of-15 from the field, including 3-of-6 from downtown. Zach Edey came next with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Scotty Pippen Jr. put up 13 points and two assists, while Santi Aldama provided 11 points and four rebounds.

The Grizzlies will prepare for their first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, starting off on the road. Game 1 will take place on April 20 at 1 p.m. ET.