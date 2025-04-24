On April 21, a Shelby County Circuit Court judge dismissed a lawsuit against Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, ruling that he cannot be sued by the teenager he struck during a pickup basketball game at his Eads residence. The decision was confirmed by one of Morant’s legal representatives.

Judge Carol Chumney, who has overseen the case since it was filed in September 2022, ruled in April 2024 that Ja Morant could invoke self-defense. Her decision confirmed that Morant's actions were legally justified under that claim.

Judge Chumney dismissed the lawsuit on Monday, ruling that Ja Morant defended himself and qualified for civil immunity. Joshua Holloway, the Samford University basketball player who brought the case, had just finished his sophomore season.

In her ruling, Judge Chumney noted that, “The court also takes judicial notice, and from the testimony, that Mr. Morant has an exceptional professional basketball career, and Mr. Holloway, now an adult, is considered an outstanding collegiate player.”

“Moreover, by virtue of their roles as leaders in the basketball arena and in the limelight, each have unique opportunities to inspire youth and demonstrate mature leadership. Thus, the court sincerely hopes that moving forward they each will be able to spend more of their time on the ‘court' and less at the ‘courthouse.'”

Court ruling details on Joshua Holloway's lawsuit against Ja Morant

After Judge Chumney’s April 2024 decision allowing Ja Morant to claim self-defense, the responsibility shifted to Joshua Holloway to prove otherwise. In her most recent ruling, Chumney stated that Holloway lacked credibility as a witness and failed to meet that burden. The decision, which Holloway can still appeal, effectively removes Morant from the lawsuit.

Holloway, who was 17 at the time and a rising basketball prospect in Memphis, filed a lawsuit against the Grizzlies star and his friend Davonte Pack. Now playing for Samford University, Holloway saw his credibility falter as multiple witnesses challenged his account of the incident. Judge Chumney highlighted the consistency of their testimonies, particularly noting former NBA player Mike Miller’s statement that the altercation began when Holloway threw a basketball at Morant’s face.

Judge Chumney also ruled that Ja Morant responded with reasonable force after Holloway deliberately threw the basketball at his face in what she described as a “calculated” move.

“Mike Miller, who has played in and seen over 1,000 basketball games, has never seen one player hit another player in the face with a basketball accidentally. The fact that the ball thrown by plaintiff Holloway was calculated to hit defendant Morant in the chin in an unlawful use of force becomes even more evident when he admits that he refused to signal a lack of provocation by saying ‘my bad' or apologize, and even squared up,” according to Chumney’s ruling.

Chumney also instructed attorneys to arrange a hearing to determine the award of attorneys' fees, court costs, and any compensation for potential loss of income Morant may have experienced due to the lawsuit.