Ja Morant suffered a hip injury in Game 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder that led him to have to leave the game with the Memphis Grizzlies up big. There were questions on whether Morant would be available for Game 4, and ESPN's Shams Charania dropped the latest update on the Grizzlies' star.

“Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will miss Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday due to a hip injury, sources tell ESPN. Morant played through a significant ankle sprain to clinch a playoff spot last week, then suffered a scary fall on his hip Thursday,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With the Grizzlies down 3-0 in the series, they're going to have a tall hill to climb without their best player.

The Grizzlies had a 20-point lead in the final minutes of the second quarter, and they were looking to add on to their lead. After getting a steal, Scotty Pippen Jr. was on a fastbreak with Lu Dort tracking him. Pippen threw the ball behind him to Morant, but Dort got in his way as he was planning on scoring. Morant couldn't brace himself and ended up hitting the floor hard, and he grimaced in pain.

Morant knocked down both free throws and went to the locker room, but never returned in the game. Instead, he returned to the sideline with crutches, which was not an encouraging sign for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies had a 29-point lead during Game 3, but without Morant, they were not able to keep control, and the Thunder rallied back and won. Game 4 will now be another tough one for the Grizzlies to win, and it's going to take a team effort for them to keep it competitive.

It's also uncertain how long Morant will be sidelined with the injury, and there may be more details to come on that if the Grizzlies can win Game 4.