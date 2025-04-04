Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant doesn't have concern over critics pointing out his gun celebrations. Matter of fact, he is embracing it.

Morant initially did the gesture in the Grizzlies' loss against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. He did it towards Buddy Hield, who responded with his own gesture.

Even though the two got a warning from the NBA, Morant brought out the gun celebration again during Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. He went on to knock down a game-winning shot to have Memphis beat Miami 110-108.

Morant reflected on his actions after the game. He says he is used to the attention surrounding his celebrations, being comfortable with being the villain.

“I’m kind of used it. I was pretty much a villain for two years now. Every little thing — If somebody can say something negative about me, it’s going to be out there. Yeah, I don’t care anymore,” Morant said.

What lies ahead for Ja Morant, Grizzlies

The end of the regular season is getting close for Ja Morant and the Grizzlies as an automatic playoff spot is still at stake.

They have five games left to play, meaning a strong finish is crucial to them obtaining a favorable seed in the playoff bracket of the Western Conference. Their next two contests are their last against Eastern Conference squads.

Memphis has a 45-32 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the conference. They are even with the Golden State Warriors while being two games behind the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.

The team can finish as high as third place or as low as eighth place. How they finish will depend on Ja Morant maintaining his star form and his teammates stepping up on both sides of the ball to give Memphis the upper hand in the standings.

Following Thursday's win over the Heat, the Grizzlies will prepare for their next road contest. They face the Detroit Pistons on April 5 at 7 p.m. ET.