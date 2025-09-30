Another NBA regular season is just around the corner and the Memphis Grizzlies were stirring up the excitement during Media Day. Of course, much like the Nike Ja 3 is perhaps the most sought-after sneaker currently on the market, Ja Morant was a man in demand before training camp opened. Just look at a WNBA Playoffs game, for example. Though the electrifying point guard was, well, guarded during the open question session, Morant did tease a ‘favorite' colorway of the new kicks.

“As far as my favorite pair, I can’t speak on that right now,” Morant teased. “Y'all ain't seen them yet. I’m sure somebody will leak them soon.”

Ja Morant's cryptic comments have sparked speculation about a potential show-stopping design. Given Morant’s flair for bold style and encouragement from Nike designers, this secret pair is sure to turn heads when it finally surfaces. With the Nike Ja 1 and Ja 2 already establishing a distinct aesthetic, the promise of an unreleased Ja 3 colorway will have the shoe enthusiast in a frenzy.

Beyond the tease of what comes next with Nike and the Grizzlies, Morant took a moment to reflect on a current point of pride: the growing presence of his signature sneakers in the WNBA. Seeing professional athletes, particularly in the WNBA, choose Nike Ja anything edition shoes for work is a “big time” validation of his brand.

“The love from the WNBA is big time,” boasted Morant. “Obviously, they have got two signature athletes (A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu) that they could’ve chosen from, but you know, they went to the (Nike Ja 3). Some wear the Ja 2s still, and it is a great sight to see. Definitely another milestone for me. That was one of my goals: to see more people in the WNBA wearing them. So far, it's looking that way.”

As Morant prepares for the 2025-26 NBA season, his off-court impact continues to grow. From teasing exclusive sneaker drops to celebrating his WNBA milestone, the Grizzlies’ star is proving he’s a force in both basketball and culture. Fans will be keeping a close eye on social media for any leaks of the mysterious Nike Ja 3s, while WNBA courts showcase the rising popularity of Morant’s signature style.