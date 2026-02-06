Uncertainty continues to surround the status of Ja Morant after the NBA trade deadline passed with the Memphis Grizzlies opting to keep their franchise guard amid months of speculation. On Friday, general manager Zach Kleiman offered little clarity on whether Morant will return this season, delivering a measured response that underscored the medical nature of the decision.

Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian shared Kleiman’s comments on X following the deadline.

“Kleiman being pressed on if Ja will play this season,” Hill wrote. “It’s a medical determination.”

Morant has not appeared in a game since late January after suffering a UCL sprain in his left elbow. The Grizzlies previously announced that the 25-year-old would be sidelined for at least three weeks, with a reevaluation planned as his recovery progressed. While the team has maintained optimism that Morant will make a full recovery, his timeline remains uncertain as Memphis pivots toward a longer-term outlook.

Article Continues Below

Ja Morant’s injury clouds Grizzlies roster reset

Before the injury, Morant appeared in 20 games this season, averaging 19.5 points, 8.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds and a steal per game while shooting 41 percent from the field. His 23.5 percent mark from three-point range represented a career low, though he converted a career-high 89.7 percent of his free throws. The scoring average was also his lowest since the 2020-21 season, reflecting a year disrupted by injuries and inconsistency.

The ambiguity surrounding Morant’s return comes as Memphis embraces a significant roster reset. Ahead of the deadline, the Grizzlies moved Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz in a multi-player deal that netted three future first-round picks along with Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks and Georges Niang. John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. were also included in the transaction.

Memphis enters Friday night at 20-29, sitting 11th in the Western Conference standings. The Grizzlies are scheduled to visit the Portland Trail Blazers (23-28) at 10:00 p.m. ET as they continue navigating a season defined by transition and unanswered questions surrounding their star guard.