The Memphis Grizzlies have enjoyed a strong season to date, buoyed by elite productions on both ends of the floor by power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. Jackson is currently in San Francisco to participate in the NBA All-Star game, which is slated to take place on Sunday evening.

Much has been made in recent years about the perceived lack of competitiveness shown by players in the NBA All-Star game, which prompted the league to adjust the format this year by making it a mini-tournament comprised of four teams.

However, effort doesn't seem to be an issue for Jackson, as evidenced by his recent comments to Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks.

“I told them earlier, I said I'm just going to pick up full court,” said Jackson. “I'm just going to do it, just because, you know, let's just set a different tone. It's a different format. Obviously, you're not trying to get blown out in a game to 40 in the first game. It's a show. It's for everybody else.”

The former Defensive Player of the Year going all out in the All-Star game certainly might motivate some of Jackson's counterparts to follow suit and give fans a more entertaining product.

A strong season for Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has long been one of the best defenders in the NBA, but this year, he has continued to add to his offensive arsenal, helping carry the Grizzlies to the second best record in the Western Conference despite the many injuries they've been dealt so far this year.

While there is still some question as to whether or not Jackson has overtaken Ja Morant as the Grizzlies' best player, both stars would likely tell you that as long as they're winning games, it doesn't matter to them who collects the individual accolades.

In any case, the Grizzlies star can be seen taking part in the All-Star game beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday evening. The festivities will be televised nationally by TNT. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies' season is set to resume on Thursday evening on the road vs the Indiana Pacers.