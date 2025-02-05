The Memphis Grizzlies are still learning how to flex their muscles amid a largely successful bounce-back season. Although Ja Morant is the headlining name on the FedEx Forum marquee, a significant offensive boost must be credited to Jaren Jackson Jr.'s evolution into a formidable playmaker. Taylor Jenkins has expanded Jackson Jr.'s role this year, diversifying how the Grizzlies attack in a new multi-dimensional offense.

Even Victor Wembanyama had no answer for Jackson Jr. (31 points) and the Grizzlies. Jenkins had to smile after walking away with a third straight win over the San Antonio Spurs (128-109).

“It's awesome to watch Jaren's evolution as a playmaker,” Jenkins admitted. “Obviously he is a dynamic scorer, perimeter and post. We've been talking about that all season long. (The Spurs) were throwing double teams from the baseline, from the top. (Jackson Jr.) had a kick-out to GG at the top, and had some skip passes to the weak side. I mean he is doing it every day, working on this (new passing range).”

As for what has remained the same in the new Grizzlies offense for the two-time NBA All-Star?

“(Jackson Jr.) is still seeing those moments where he can break through and is getting fouled,” Jenkins explained. “I think he had seven free throws by halftime (against the Spurs).”

The Grizzlies are just fine with regular charity stripe trips and opponents constantly dealing with foul trouble. Jenkins pointed to Jackson Jr.'s force when discussing space creation and opportunities for others to attack.

“(Jackson Jr.'s playmaking) has been awesome,” Jenkins said. “He is invested into that part of his game. His growth in seeing the floor, poise, patience, aggressiveness, and force has unlocked a lot for him.”

It will be difficult for opposing teams to live with isolation situations from Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant. Forcing the ball out of the All-Star's hands will be a priority. Jenkins and the Grizzlies welcome the challenge.

“Hey, throw a double team at him. (Jackson Jr.) is going to find teammates and if they are making the right decisions on the back side we get a layup or a three,” Jenkins shrugged “Those are quality possessions. Playmaking through him has been awesome and when you add that to what (Ja Morant) is absolutely capable of, what (Desmond Bane) and (Luke Kennard) have been doing over these last couple of weeks, it just gives us so much versatility. Guys are playing at a very high level in that playmaking spot.”

The implications for opposing defenses are clear: isolating Jaren Jackson Jr. or Ja Morant will no longer suffice. Jenkins' Grizzlies have too many options and too much trust in the All-Stars to worry much about anyone in the Western Conference on their current form. Jackson Jr.'s transformation into a playmaking force could very well be the lifeline that propels the Grizzlies to new heights in the league standings, offering a blend of scoring, defense, and now, an exquisite passing game that defenses will struggle to contain.