The NBA Trade Deadline is fast approaching and almost every team in a top-six spot is looking for talent upgrades. However, Taylor Jenkins and Ja Morant's ever-evolving Memphis Grizzlies got a big boost to the rotations without giving up anything but time. GG Jackson needed a few months to rehab a foot surgery but is looking better than ever after rejoining the team.

Surviving the NBA's 82-game regular season is difficult for players with slender frames. That is why Jenkins practically bragged to ClutchPooints about Jackson's commitment to improving weight training and conditioning.

“With GG and the physicality, I just love the work he put in on his body. I mean, don't quote me but he added 15, maybe 20 (pounds) more or pure muscle this offseason,” Jenkins boasted. “Even going through a foot rehab process, (Jackson) was intentional about enhancing the strength of his body.”

Jackson's extra muscle will help the currently third Grizzlies in the long run according to Jenkins.

“Defensively, he can absorb contact. When he is on a drive, it's not getting knocked off and finishing with strength. He and I talked about it the other day. It's great work that he did now it's going through the game experiences to see what his body is actually capable of,” shared Jenkins. “The mind is going to have to talk to your body the first couple of weeks back. He has to learn what his body can actually handle.”

Memphis is already making the most of Jackson's minutes and some attributes already look elite.

“Love his explosiveness on drives, love his explosiveness when he is going to get rebounds,” Jenkins noted. “With all of the characteristics and physical traits that (GG Jackson), I can't wait to unlock more given his commitment to making winning plays.”

As for how Jackson is using, and carrying, the new weight?

“I kind of just moved (Javonte Green) out of the way. Got to finish the layup but it's easier getting rebounds and my pump fake works better,” Jackson said. “Little more weight on the knees…but I know these guys have put the team in an amazing position. Just got to trust that my opportunity is going to come and when it does, I have to take advantage of it.”

Jenkins hoping to take advantage of Jackson's mismatch-creating skillset more often over the last 40 or so games of the regular season. The 19-year-old knows what needs work regardless of some outside hype or former reputation. Winning minutes in the NBA requires a different level of focus for a Grizzlies squad on the championship contender shortlist.

“I never really looked at myself as an elite defender. In high school, it was all about blocking shots and guarding bigger guys. (Defense) is something I've got to continue to develop,” Jackson stated. “Just got to hit shots. Moving without the ball is pretty good. I've just got to make cuts and guys have got to find me. When they do, I've got to capitalize.”

Big adjustments aren't needed now but the Grizzlies are running a new system. Likewise, there have also been some slight changes to the routine during GG Jackson's rehab process.

“I don't know (about big adjustments). I really don't listen to as much music before games anymore,” Jackson shared. “Everything else is pretty much the same with my stretching and all that. These guys believe in me. Bronco, my PT guy, has been awesome in getting me back out there.”

Getting back on the court is one thing. Staying in the mix is quite another. The Grizzlies are bringing Jackson on slowly but expect the wingman to be ready for 30-35 minutes a night soon.

“It's not really as difficult as I thought it was going to be unless you're out there for an extended period of time. That is when guys like (Desmond Bane) and (Jaren Jackson Jr.), you really see that extra motor that they have.”

The Grizzlies have one more game in January before they'll have to motor through a tough February schedule. Still, a reinvigorated GG Jackson should be able to help an almost completely healthy Memphis flex on the rest of the Western Conference.