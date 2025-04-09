In the Memphis Grizzlies' recent game against the Charlotte Hornets, rookie Jaylen Wells suffered a broken right wrist after taking a hard fall. He was taken off the court on a stretcher and was taken to the hospital, where reports noted that he was awake, alert, and moving his extremities.

Another update has been given since the incident, and Wells seems to be doing better, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Great update: Jaylen Wells has been discharged from the hospital after scary fall Tuesday night, agent Aman Dhesi tells ESPN. However, Wells is now sidelined for an extended period of time with a broken wrist after appearing in 79 games and vying for an All-Rookie team selection,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It sounds like Wells will be sidelined for a while, and there is uncertainty about what the summer will look like for him, according to Chris Dodson of ClutchPoints.

“When asked about Summer League availability one source simply said ‘Doubtful.' Long summer of rehab ahead,” Dodson wrote.

Wells was an important part of the Grizzlies season this year, and he was in the running for Rookie of the Year at some point with how well he was playing. Memphis will now have to go through the rest of the season without Wells and into the playoffs as well.

The Grizzlies have been through a lot over the past few weeks with the organization parting ways with Taylor Jenkins just a few weeks remaining in the game. They've been able to weather the storm and are now on a three-game winning streak looking to get a high seed in the Western Conference. It's a tight race going down the stretch of the season, but if the Grizzlies can find a way to win out, there's a good chance they could finish in the top six.