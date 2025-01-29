First-year employees must fight for recognition in any sport or industry. Thankfully for the accept-no-excuses Memphis Grizzlies, Jaylen Wells is carving out his niche with his defensive tenacity and an emerging offensive flair. While dynamic defense has been his calling card, the second-round pick's offensive game is showing signs of significant growth, influenced by the very All-Stars being defended.

Wells had to laugh when asked by ClutchPoints about a snake dribble through the lane and floater that mimicked CJ McCollum.

“I was actually thinking about how yeah, just guarding those moves I just kind of naturally started to do more of them,” Wells admitted. “Being able to guard the best player every night has been helpful for my offensive game, especially when we go back in film and watch it. Just seeing how guys are moving, I'm definitely (stealing offensive moves).”

Expand Tweet

Jenkins has been effusive in his praise for Wells, particularly highlighting the rookie's resilience against some of the league's top scorers.

“I've said it before about Jaylen Wells, he does not get deterred. I mean he is going against some of the best offensive scorers night in and night out. They can score in many different ways and (Wells) is having a lot of success (on defense),” Jenkins boasted. “(Wells) is not getting deterred and just playing within himself on the offensive side in our system.”

“(Wells) has got some creativity that I've been seeing like some of the plays you are talking about,” added Jenkins. “His dribble game and finding angles when defenders cut him off. It might be an outlet pass or how he is still able to get a finish opportunity. He is playing on balance and it's impressive to watch this early in his career.”

The Grizzlies are giving Jaylen Wells the toughest defensive assignments but also the freedom to freelance when necessary. The 21-year-old usually just sticks with the full-court denial blueprint that has worked so far. Face-guarding NBA All-Stars is one way to have the offensive nuances rub off on the rookie.

“I enjoy (face-guarding all game). I look forward to it now. (CJ McCollum) asked me in the middle of the game if I do it every night. Had to tell him, ‘Yup, yup.' It's fun for me,” Wells admitted. “I haven't tried (asking for a defensive assignment switch) yet. They've started giving me freedom on ball screens, saying to just figure it out. So I've got freedom there.”

This light-hearted approach to the game, combined with a serious commitment to improvement, reinforced the front office's bet that Wells is a very promising player. It is also why Jaylen Wells is also a Grizzlies fan favorite. His journey from a rookie learning the ropes to stealing moves from some of the league's best is a narrative of growth, resilience, and the joy of basketball. Jenkins and the Grizzlies just have to let the young man continue to learn against the best.