Winning games cannot appease everyone, and that's how Kendrick Perkins is towards Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. Even though the Grizzlies' stock is going up following the All-Star break, the ESPN analyst compared Austin Reaves to Morant. Although it might not be exactly appropriate considering they have two unique styles, Perkins made his point.

He explained on the NBA on ESPN his harsh criticism of the Grizzlies point guard.

“Jaren Jackson Jr. can't be your best player in a 7-game series,” Perkins said. “Ja Morant needs to be that guy… one could argue that – and I say this respectfully – Austin Reaves has had more of a productive season this year than Ja Morant.”

In terms of averages, Perkins makes an interesting. Both players are neck and neck in the major statistical categories. Despite Morant having the lowest scoring season since his sophomore season, he hasn't had to be the prolific scorer in the past. As Perkins mentioned, Jaren Jackson Jr. has had quite the season.

His offensive game has flourished, along with guard Desmond Bane. It's allowed Morant to play a career-low 29.1 minutes per game. He hasn't had to play for an extensive period. On the other hand, Reaves is playing a career-high 34.7 minutes per game and has started every game.

Reaves's playmaking has improved greatly. However, playing alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James, as well as formerly Anthony Davis, truly helps.

Kendrick Perkins doesn't see the Grizzlies flourishing with Ja Morant

The 37-20 record and second in the Western Conference doesn't seem to do it for Perkins. Still, the Grizzlies average the second-highest points per game in the league. Also, they are sixth in offensive rating. Those numbers with Morant playing less than 30 minutes show how great the team has been around him.

The Grizzlies star hasn't had to play hero ball much this season. When he has, though, he's delivered. And he's continually making highlight plays. For example, Morant dunked on Victor Wembanyama and had many reactions. That is simply a glimpse of the highlight play he is capable of making.

Either way, the wins support what the Memphis guard is doing, despite Perkins's criticism. There are 25 games left for the Grizzlies to solidify their spot in the playoffs. They sit at second in the Western Conference but have some catching up to do. If they want to secure the No. 1 seed, they'll need to surpass the Oklahoma City Thunder in wins.

Even if they do that, Perkins might echo the same sentiment about Morant and the Grizzlies.