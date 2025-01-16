On Wednesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies took on the San Antonio Spurs and came out on top, 129-115. This win is their 26th in 41 tries this season, which is already a huge cause for joy in and of itself. But Ja Morant decided to put the cherry on top of an impressive victory as he climbed the summit of the mountain that is Victor Wembanyama and planted his flag, throwing down a nasty one-handed tomahawk jam that got the entire Grizzlies roster hyped up.

The catch, however, was that a highlight-reel slam that would have been the favorite to snag the dunk of the year distinction did not count on the scoreboard. Morant was already fouled by Stephon Castle on his way to the rim, which nullified what would have been the most electric basket of the Grizzlies star's career — which is saying a lot considering how many highlights he has already at his disposal throughout his six-year NBA career.

But even though the basket did not count, that did not stop Morant from flexing his muscles for the cameras — and rightfully so. The Grizzlies star made his way to the baseline crowd and expressed his elation over such a mind-blowing play that only rubbed more salt on the Spurs star's wounds on their way to defeat.

Jaren Jackson Jr. was Morant's primary hype man, but the entire Grizzlies bench was doing its best to stop itself from converging on the court and giving their star point guard the flowers he deserves for winning his aerial battle against the league's scariest rim protector at the moment. Meanwhile, Santi Aldama and Luke Kennard can only look away in disbelief over what they saw.

This incredible slam may not have counted for two points, but Morant's sheer audacity to attempt such a dunk and the ability to finish it off is worth more than two points in everyone's book.

The NBA world thanks Grizzlies star Ja Morant for lying about dunking

The past season or so has been difficult for Ja Morant on the injury front. Thus, it was not a surprise to hear the Grizzlies star swear off dunking to preserve his health. But it did not take long for Morant to break off that promise, as he pulled a rabbit out of his hat and treated fans to a double-clutch reverse dunk against the Boston Celtics.

And now, Morant adds an even more unforgettable highlight after putting Spurs star Victor Wembanyama on a poster.