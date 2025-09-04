Free agent forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The move brings the Grizzlies a young and athletic forward into a roster that continues to balance development with competitiveness.

Prosper was recently waived by the Dallas Mavericks, who used the stretch provision to open cap space and create roster flexibility. The Mavericks had drafted him 24th overall in 2023. However, he never found consistent minutes for himself in a crowded frontcourt. With players such as P.J. Washington and Anthony Davis established as starters, Prosper’s opportunities were limited.

Now, the 6-foot-8 Canadian forward heads to Memphis, where the organization has built a reputation for nurturing young talent while also competing at a high level. Prosper considered multiple contract offers before choosing the Grizzlies. It shows that this is a decision that reflects both fit and opportunity. Memphis had reportedly been interested in trading for him before Dallas decided to waive him.

The Mavericks could finally give Olivier-Maxence Prosper a shot

Article Continues Below

Prosper played in 92 games for Dallas over two seasons, averaging 3.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in limited minutes. While his offensive production was modest, his defensive tools and energy stood out. Scouts noted his ability to guard multiple positions and rebound at a high level. Those are skills that can be valuable in a rotation that prioritizes versatility.

At just 21 years old, Prosper enters a situation that could allow him to develop into a reliable contributor. Two-way contracts give players a chance to split time between the NBA and the G League. Memphis has used that pathway effectively in the past. For a team that has consistently emphasized depth and defensive intensity, Prosper’s arrival fits the broader strategy of building a versatile roster.

This signing represents a fresh start for Prosper and a low-risk, high-upside addition for the Grizzlies. If he can improve his shooting and offensive decision-making, his length and athleticism could help him grow into the type of wing every contender needs. For Memphis, the deal underscores a commitment to finding and developing talent that can strengthen the team’s foundation moving forward.