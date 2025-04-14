The Memphis Grizzlies might have an uncertain ceiling going into the 2025 NBA Playoffs, especially with what Ja Morant can bring to the table.

Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst co-wrote a piece on ESPN regarding the Grizzlies' chances in the playoffs. They qualified for the Play-In Tournament, meaning they will face the Golden State Warriors for a chance at the seven seed.

“The bigger question is what Memphis will get out of Morant, who has recently been in the news for his various in-game gestures, and who will be under scrutiny in these playoffs to see what level he, and by extension the Grizzlies, can achieve,” they wrote.

“I'm not sure they have the internal fortitude to overcome what's been thrown at them,” an East executive said. “They're betting on Ja to be the guy from 2.5 years ago. Everyone is waiting for him to come back, but he hasn't yet.”

“At this point,” the West executive said, “I don't know if there's a series where Ja will be the best player. Maybe against Houston.”

What's next for Ja Morant, Grizzlies

The Grizzlies will have questions surrounding their chances when the NBA playoffs arrive, but Ja Morant has shown he will embrace challenges on and off the court.

Morant finished the regular season averaging 23.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game after 50 appearances. He shot 45.4% from the field, including 30.9% from beyond the arc.

Memphis finished with a 48-34 record, finishing eighth in the Western Conference standings. They averaged 121.6 points on 47.9% shooting overall, including 36.7% from downtown. As a result, they took down opponents by a margin of 4.5 points per game.

The Grizzlies will prepare for their matchup in the Play-In Tournament, being on the road. They face the Warriors on Tuesday. A win will give them the seventh seed and a loss will have them play the 9-10 winner for the eighth and final seed.