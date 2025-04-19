It may have required them to take a scenic route, but the Memphis Grizzlies have finally punched their ticket into the playoffs by defeating the Dallas Mavericks, 120-106, in the play-in tournament. For a second, it looked as though the Grizzlies were going to completely relinquish a commanding lead, with the Mavericks coming to within five points in the third quarter, but they righted the ship and pulled away en route to their 14-point victory.

With the game already well in the Grizzlies' hands, there were plenty of celebrations inside FedEx Forum, with their mascot Grizz leading the way. And there was a clear message from the Grizzlies as they sent the Mavericks packing, if their choice of song is any indication.

“Whoop that trick,” the song said, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

"Whoop that trick." pic.twitter.com/0TqEa9OtN6 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 19, 2025

That song was written by Memphis rapper Al Kapone for the movie Hustle & Flow, and it has become this sort of unofficial anthem not just for Grizzlies games, but for Memphis sports in general. It has a catchy beat, making it easy for the crowd to sing along. And indeed, this win is worth celebrating in this manner, as at the very least, the Grizzlies avoid total embarrassment and are at least given a chance to extend their life in the postseason.

Alas, what awaits the Grizzlies is a difficult matchup against the first-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that finished with 68 wins this past season. Memphis will be the heavy underdog in the series; they lost all four games against the Thunder this season and they have actually lost nine straight against them dating back to the 2022-23 season.

But perhaps with the raucous crowd at FedEx Forum behind the Grizzlies, they can at least make the series more competitive than most people expect.

Grizzlies stay composed and dispose of the Mavericks

The Grizzlies held a 17-point lead at the half and nearly threw it all away as Anthony Davis was giving it his all out there on the court. But then Memphis took a timeout and stayed composed, allowing them to restore their lead back to 18 points by the time the third quarter had ended.

In the end, the Mavs lost steam, with Davis succumbing to the multiple injuries he's been dealing with all night long, and the Grizzlies are now headed to the playoffs as a result. It was a balanced effort that got it done for Memphis, as six different players scored in double figures led by 24 points from Jaren Jackson Jr.