Winning games while working with shorthanded rotations is an art and much of a science when applied to the NBA's 82-game slog. The Memphis Grizzlies might be without Ja Morant (hip) until Thanksgiving Day but the rest of the squad is celebrating shared success amid a hit-and-miss start to the season. Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jake LaRavia explained how they kept the offense flowing with Jaren Jackson Jr. leading the way in a win over the Denver Nuggets.

“I think it comes with just touching the paint,” LaRavia said. “That's the biggest thing, touch the paint. The defense collapses and you're able to kick out for easy threes. And then you got the way our offense runs with all the cutting and all the movement and stuff like that. The defense might fall asleep so it's just easier to find those open guys and hit shots.”

As for what Grizzlies coach Talyor Jenkins might have to cook up to beat the Nuggets twice in three days, especially if Nikola Jokic returns from a leave of absence? LaRavia told ClutchPoints it might come down to just one stat and simply having more fight than the visitors.

Grizzlies get Nuggets again tmrw. This was Jake LaRavia after Sunday's win talking about what keeps the offense "moving and grooving"…and it start with attitude.

“Having an attitude, having a next-play mentality, and continuing to stay aggressive,” LaRavia replied. “I think we have good chemistry within the team. We've got new guys but we've got a lot of guys that have played together before. We move the ball real well and that is kind of what keeps our offense moving and grooving. I don't know if there is a stat about it but the nights we have more assists we usually win that game so…”

Jake LaRavia was right. The Grizzlies (8-6) have won all but two games where they've been better in the assist category. Memphis lost a road game against the Houston Rockets despite dishing out four more assists. The Chicago Bulls had one more assist (38-37) in their win in Memphis. In fact, the Grizzlies have lost the assist battle three times all season and tied once against the Brooklyn Nets.

Losing games and the assists battle to the Los Angeles Lakers (Nov. 13) and Golden State Warriors (Nov. 15) on the road is acceptable. Dropping two games to the lottery-bound Nets despite holding an assists advantage is a bit more worrisome. Every game matters in the Western Conference, and Jenkins knows it.

Grizzlies sticking with Scotty Pippen Jr., Jake LaRavia

None of the 29 other teams care about injury excuses though. The coaching staff will have to stitch together patchwork rosters for at least another week going by the Grizzlies' cryptic update on Ja Morant. It would be no surprise to see Jenkins stick with Scotty Pippen Jr. in the starting lineup until the All-Star returns. Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane will be eased back into the rotations on a minute restriction. Pippen Jr. has fresh legs and a lot to learn.

There is no better time than now, and it might pay off in a big way once the NBA Playoffs start. Pippen Jr. knows it because he hears the hard coaching every day. He credited Jenkins' commitment to getting the message across for his development the year, including the Las Vegas Summer League sessions.

“I would say the coaches. They've been pushing me to push the pace throughout the game,” Pippen Jr. shared. “So I've just been trying to push it. Defensively, that's picking up full-court then made basket, missed basket, I'm just pushing because I feel like I'm in better shape than anyone else. So I push the pace.”

“I like to play fast and when guys are moving around me and cutting I'm able to find them,” Pippen Jr. added. “When we have guys cutting it also opens up the threes in the corner…and we are one of the best teams at getting in the paint. That helps our offense get better looks and with offensive rebounds so I try to get in the paint as much as I can.”

Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jake LaRavia have not been cutting any corners this season. They are two of seven players to have been in action over the past ten games. Pippen Jr. is averaging 11.7 points, 4.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals/blocks in 26 minutes per game over that stretch.

LaRavia has posted 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game (25.3 minutes) in the past 10 games. The reserve swingman is also hitting 44.4% from three-point range, which has helped the Grizzlies keep on moving to the rhythm of a championship contender amid an injury-plagued season.