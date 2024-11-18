The Memphis Grizzlies are getting more than expected from Zach Edey but Taylor Jenkins is stuck in a holding pattern with Ja Morant. The rookie big man has been a key component for a Grizzlies team trying to tread water in the Western Conference. Memphis' All-Star will be on the sidelines for at least another week or two though. Jenkins left the medical staff plenty of wiggle room when giving an update on the franchise's most important player and GG Jackson before facing the Denver Nuggets.

“Week to week,” Jenkins stated. “I think he is having some imaging done tomorrow (November 18) and then we will get with the experts to figure out how things are healing. (Morant) is feeling better. Hopefully, sooner rather than later we can get him on the court once we get the sign-off from the doctors.”

ClutchPoints can also report Morant was moving around without crutches throughout the game, which was also missing NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Jenkins did share some positive updates on Cam Spencer and GG Jackson before taking on the Nuggets.

“Cam is progressing really well,” Jenkins said. “We expect him to get in some five-on-five this week and hopefully get him some game exposure in the not-too-distant future. And then GG, it's pretty much light work on the court right now. He is out of the boot and walking around fine but it's about building strength in those lower legs before we can ramp up.”

Marcus Smart (illness) was also scratched against Denver. Fortunately, the Grizzlies (7-6) are settling in as eight of the next 10 games are in Memphis. Quick trips to battle the Chicago Bulls (5-8) and Dallas Mavericks (6-7) are the only interruptions in a relatively friendly home-heavy schedule. Scotty Pippen Jr. will look to continue starting in Morant's spot against the Portland Trail Blazers (5-8), Detroit Pistons (6-8), New Orleans Pelicans (4-10), and Indiana Pacers (5-7) during Thanksgiving week.

Will the Grizzlies be able to feast on those struggling teams? It all depends on how Jenkins navigates the next few weeks without Ja Morant and GG Jackson.