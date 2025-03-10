Facing a seven-point halftime deficit against the New Orleans Pelicans, Taylor Jenkins faced a critical decision. With All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. sidelined due to an ankle injury and reserve center Brandon Clarke in foul trouble, Jenkins had to get creative with the rotations. Enter Jay Huff, an unheralded reserve patiently waiting for a moment. The Virginia alum rewarded the coaching staff's faith with a game-changing performance that helped secure a hard-fought victory for Ja Morant's misfiring Memphis Grizzlies.

Jay Huff (eight points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block) finished with a plus-14 in 14 minutes, including three huge offensive boards. The 27-year-old shifted the momentum immediately, drilling a three-pointer from the Jaren Jackson Jr. transition trailer spot on his first touch. Jenkins praised the seven-footer’s readiness, a message he’d been reinforcing all season.

“(The opportunity) presented itself and I've been telling (Jay Huff) to stay ready,” Jenkins shared. “You never know when that opportunity is coming to come.”

Huff, a 7-foot-1 center known for his shooting and rim protection, had seen limited minutes this season. But with the Grizzlies needing a spark in the second half, Jenkins turned to him in a pivotal stretch.

“It was a combination of (Brandon Clarke) had some fouls and (Zach Edey) was doing some good stuff,” replied Jenkins. “I just felt like ‘Hey, how can we get some shots to fall' and then Jay comes in and first one- boom! Right there in that trailer spot.”

Huff's impact extended far beyond his shooting. He provided a steady presence on the defensive end, using his length to alter shots and secure key rebounds. An ability to wall up at the rim and contest shots without fouling was particularly valuable in a game where every possession mattered. Jenkins had been challenging Huff to elevate his defensive game, and the veteran big man rose to the occasion.

“I thought (Jay Huff) did some great stuff besides just the shooting. The defensive rebounding, walling up at the rim, and altering shots,” Jenkins explained. “We've been challenging him to do some things on the defensive side and he has been staying ready. I thought he had a huge impact (in the win over the Pelicans). He was plus-fourteen and a huge factor in the game in those small minutes.”

Huff's performance was a testament to his preparation and professionalism. Despite limited playing time, he remained focused and ready to contribute when called upon. His ability to step into a high-pressure situation and deliver speaks volumes about his character and the culture Jenkins has cultivated in Memphis.

As the Grizzlies continue to navigate Jaren Jackson Jr.'s absence, Huff's emergence provides a silver lining. For Taylor Jenkins and the Memphis Grizzlies, trusting their gut—and Jay Huff—proved to be the right call. And in a season filled with challenges, it's decisions like these that can make all the difference. Having a floor stretching big man in the back pocket will come in handy at least once during the NBA Playoffs.