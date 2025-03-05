The misfiring Memphis Grizzlies need to regroup quickly as they battle for second place in the NBA's Western Conference race. Unfortunately, Ja Morant admitted his production and confidence levels have not quite been up to the expected standard this season and Jaren Jackson Jr. is looking at weeks on the shelf. While Morant’s highlight-reel plays often steal the spotlight, a deeper look at the numbers reveal some concerning trends that could hinder both his development and the team’s aspirations.

First, it must be said, at least the Grizzlies are being proactive in identifying problems. Morant admitted as much after a recent loss to the Indiana Pacers.

“I’m just trying to find my rhythm. I've got to do it in a better way, don’t force shots,” Morant stated. “I will figure it out though, how to get back to the level I was playing at…Just try to get a rhythm when I'm out there and find different ways to get going. I'll figure it out. It's kind of like a back-and-forth. If I don't shoot it's a problem; if I force something it's still a problem. I've just got to figure out how to be better and figure out within myself how to get back to being me.”

So where is Morant falling short this season when compared to the 118-game stretch of dominance from October 2021 through May 2023? Morant says shooting, so that is where this 12-stat scouting report begins.

Ja Morant's scary new scouting report

Three-point shooting is the new differentiator between All-Star reserve and All-World talents known in non-hoops households. However, opponents are starting to give Ja Morant space around the arc to pack the paint on Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey. Desmond Bane has less room to break loose off the ball and no one is wandering off of Jaylen Wells anymore. That's a problem the Grizzlies need to fix before the NBA Playoffs begin.

Refs are seeing no reason to give Morant any favorable calls when he does attack either. Although Morant already has a top-selling shoe, the 25-year-old needs the shooting to match the modern era's most mathematically important trend. Unfortunately, his accuracy has only gotten worse over the years as the volume increased slightly. Perhaps more attacking the rim (16.4 drives per game) and fewer threes would remedy a few issues.

Three-Point Percentage (3PA): 2021-22: 34.4% (4.5) 2022-23: 30.7% (4.9) 2024-25: 28.7% (5.1)

Left Corner 3PA: 2021-22: 46.2% 2022-23: 36.8% 2024-25: 33.3%

Right Corner 3PA: 2021-22: 38.5% 2022-23: 46.2% 2024-25: 25.1%

Percentage of Fouls Drawn: 2021-22: 41.1% 2022-23: 40.8% 2024-25: 35.5%



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (20.4) is slicing to the paint with far more frequency, at almost one extra paint touch per quarter. Morant is not doing as much to help get into the bonus while bricking threes. That's a recipe for disaster in the postseason.

Morant is 16th in fouls drawn this season (4.9 fouls drawn per game) despite being sixth in drives per game. Opponents are sagging off just enough to not get whistled while encouraging the long-range shooting that has been a persistent weakness. In a league increasingly dominated by perimeter play, this inefficiency limits the Grizzlies’ offensive spacing. It also attracts a lot of loud critics.

Skeptics see troublesome trends

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins called out Ja Morant and the Grizzlies using the most basic stats available.

“Jaren Jackson Jr. can't be your best player in a seven-game series,” Perkins asserted. “Ja Morant needs to be that guy.”

Well, sure Perkins. That helps. It shows that traditional stats are still the glamour shots when it comes to All-NBA and All-Star campaigns. They are not good for much else really, but a surface scratch of the most-cited stats can be helpful.

Points Per Game: 2021-22: 27.4 2022-23: 26.2 2024-25: 20.5

Rebounds Per Game: 2021-22: 5.7 2022-23: 5.9 2024-25: 4.1

Assists Per Game: 2021-22: 6.7 2022-23: 8.1 2024-25: 7.4

Field Goal Percentage: 2021-22: 49.3% 2022-23: 46.6% 2024-25: 44.1%



It should be noted that Morant is playing fewer minutes per game (29.4) than 2022-23 (31.9) and 2021-22 (33.1). Infrequent bouts of availability means more time needed to knock off rust and less running up the score. Surely Taylor Jenkins will push Morant's limits up during the NBA Playoffs, so perhaps the simple stats look better later. Morant's career postseason averages in minutes (38.3) and points (27.3) are encouraging after all. History should repeat itself as the rotations shrink.

Then what will Perkins be screaming? So sure, points, rebounds, and shooting accuracy are down. Morant's table setting for others is steady if not just average (see below) relative to the league. Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and Taylor Jenkins might disagree with Perkins but everyone knows nothing short of Morant's personal best will be good enough in the postseason. That means putting the ball in his hands more often than not.

Grizzlies give Ja Morant keys

The problem with Morant relying heavily on drives is that it puts additional wear on his body. It also leads to more turnovers. The Grizzlies are 29th as a team in turnovers (16.4), and Morant is fifth in the league in turnovers per game (3.9). Cleaning up those mistakes are crucial if the Morant wants to keep the keys in Memphis.

Morant's aggressive style and high usage rate (14th) sells tickets and largely leads to winning seasons. Still, there are glaring issues (eighth in turnover rate) for a point guard tasked with orchestrating the offense. For one, he is 82nd in assists-to-turnover ratio this season (min. 25 minutes per game) and now the usage rate is going to go up since Jackson Jr. is out.

Usage Rate: 2021-22: 33% 2022-23: 33.8% 2024-25: 29.8%

Assists-to-Turnover Ratio: 2021-22: 1.96 2022-23: 2.39 2024-25: 1.93

Percentage of Team Points: 2021-22: 33.9% 2022-23: 33.1% 2024-25: 27.3%

Percentage of Team Turnovers: 2021-22: 36.9% 2022-23: 37% 2024-25: 37.9%



It's hard not to see areas that need improvement here. The Grizzlies have to protect every possession with more purpose or they'll be watching most of the NBA Playoffs from home. A more-assertive Morant has to lead by example there or forget the Oklahoma City reservations. The team's injury luck, Morant's inefficient shooting, and overall turnover woes limit the margin for error against battle-tested foes like the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, or Los Angeles Lakers.

So what are some simple fixes? Taking more right-wing in-rhythm three-pointers is a decent suggestion. Attack the closeouts when sliding down to more stationary right corner three-point attempts. Keep taking those open shots on the left though. Pay a fine if needed if the officials miss too many fouls. Draw attention and keep dishing out assists.

The shots will eventually fall, as long as the Grizzlies protect the ball. It's more important that Morant keep generating open looks while getting back on track offensively. If not, then Memphis can really start to worry about this team's championship potential.