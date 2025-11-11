The Green Bay Packers lost a valuable member of the offensive line to injury after center Elgton Jenkins hurt his ankle in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on “Monday Night Football.”

Jenkins sustained the injury in the closing minutes of the second quarter. He limped off the field and was carted to the locker room. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The Packers and the Eagles were both scoreless at halftime.

The 29-year-old Jenkins joined the list of sidelined players of Green Bay, which included tight end Tucker Kraft and wide receivers Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden. Pass-catcher Romeo Doubs also exited the game in the second half.

Fans expressed concern following Jenkins' exit.

“That’s a tough loss for Green Bay, protection just got a lot trickier without him,” said @direumatteul.

“Jordan Love is playing scared tonight, and I don’t blame him. Eagles' pass rush is better than it gets credit for, and the offensive line isn’t playing well (again). Now, Elgton Jenkins (goes) to the locker room. That certainly doesn't help,” added @PackersCenter.

“Oof, Jenkins out hits like a blindside, Packers' pocket just got Swiss cheese. Heal up quick, big man!” wrote @web3kendoe.

“Get well soon,” posted @rahulm3.

@MatthewGoated0, however, had a different take: “Jenkins getting hurt may be a blessing in disguise. If (Sean) Rhyan plays well at center, it would be nice to move Jenkins back to guard, where he's much better.”

The Packers lost to the Eagles, 10-7, to drop to 5-3-1.

They will look to bounce back in Week 11 against the New York Giants, who fired coach Brian Daboll on Monday.