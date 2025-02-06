The tight-knit Memphis Grizzlies stood relatively pat through the NBA Trade Deadline. Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia are gone, but the core of the squad remains intact. There was no wavering from the plan by GM Zach Kleiman's front office. The Grizzlies ignored Scotty Pippen Jr.'s shooting slump and stuck with the status quo. GG Jackson and Vince Williams Jr. were enough of a talent injection. Marvin Bagley III is just extra insurance for the bench now, a facilitator of a deal that opens up cap space later.

Yet, the Grizzlies are getting poor grades among fans and media personalities. Sure, EVP/GM Zach Kleiman will need all the financial wiggle room available this summer. Jaren Jackson Jr.'s All-NBA production means a five-year, $345 million contract extension will dominate the offseason conversation. Still, Memphis could have held out for more of a return on their past investments.

The decision to swap out Smart for spare parts is understandable, but there will always be some wondering what could have been. Why not keep Smart down the stretch run, building some value for a former fringe All-Star, and see what happens in the playoffs? Smart's contract expired before Jackson Jr.'s future extension would have hit the cap sheet after all.

LaRavia's fourth-year rookie scale option was declined last summer. The 23-year-old is now shooting 44% from three-point range, and LaRavia's Defensive Rating (110.7) with Memphis this season would be the best in Sacramento. Essentially, Memphis valued a 2nd round pick in 2028 over having additional depth off the bench in 2025.

The costs of fixing mistakes are starting to add up for a draft-based franchise. Spending draft assets to shed the most useful tradeable salary deserves some skepticism, especially considering the return. The Grizzlies had already parted with two first-rounders to acquire Smart from the Boston Celtics. Memphis also moved the 22nd and 29th picks in the 2022 NBA Draft for LaRavia, the 19th overall selection.

Kleiman now controls Bagley III's contract and three second-round picks instead. The home run swing for Smart wound up veering foul, but it was worth a gamble. Memphis could have had a proven rotational piece during a postseason run with a little more patience. LaRavia was let go for a fraction of the initial price.

That is two tough losses for a team that has treaded water in the Western Conference, mainly due to depth. Now it's back to the drawing board for the Grizzlies as they search for one more NBA playoff-level contributor on the buyout market.