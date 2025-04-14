The Memphis Grizzlies strolled through the regular season 48-34 overall. But game No. 83 could be their last — as the Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors are in “win or go home” mode.

Both Western Conference teams will open the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday. Memphis will hear the Chase Center crowd loud and clear, as the Warriors attempt to end the Grizzlies' season.

The 30-year-old franchise is back in the playoffs after going 27-55 last season. Memphis is a heavy underdog heading to the Bay Area. Golden State is a seven-point favorite to advance into the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Grizzlies also are entering the postseason without Taylor Jenkins, as the head coach got fired before season's end.

Memphis is walking in with the odds stacked against itself. But the Grizzlies have a brutally honest approach ahead of the much-anticipated contest.

Grizzlies' approach vs. Warriors revealed ahead of play-in game

Tuomas Iisalo faces the task of leading Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Jaren Jackson Jr., and company past the Warriors.

Memphis is entering an arena with multiple NBA title banners hanging above the Grizzly players. Again, they're rolling with an interim coach into the postseason. Iisalo, though, sees a focused group ahead of the battle per Grind City Media.

“Our guys are locked in; they’ll get after it,” Iisalo said via Michael Wallace of Grind City Media. Iisalo sared those words during the team's walk-through session Monday.

Iisalo dove into the honest approach the Grizzlies all have.

“With the Play-In…you want to make it count. That’s how we’ll approach it,” he said. “There is no tomorrow. You do whatever you can today, and then go day-by-day. That’s what gives me confidence. It’s the guys’ buy in, and we know we’re in a good situation heading into the postseason.”

Memphis lost in the first round during its last postseason run. They made the semifinals in 2021-22. The Grizzlies have never advanced to the conference finals. Now, Iisalo will aim to navigate Memphis out of this high intense scenario the Grizzlies are facing.