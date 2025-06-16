The Memphis Grizzlies made a deal to send Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in return for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four first-round picks, and pick swaps. It's uncertain what direction the Grizzlies will go in now, but they have the assets to make a big move if they want. There's also a chance they could move up in the NBA Draft, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“Now that the Grizzlies own the 16th pick, could Zach Kleiman continue to stay aggressive and look to move up into the top 10 with the idea of replacing Bane with a young scorer like [Tre] Johnson? Memphis could easily leverage some of the future draft capital it received from Orlando to try and make an aggressive for Johnson by moving up the draft board,” Siegel wrote. “While unlikely to happen, expect Kleiman to remain aggressive after acquiring the 16th pick from Orlando.”

If the Grizzlies are looking to go younger, moving up in the draft for a player like Johnson might fit the direction they want to go in. At the same time, they still have a competitive team with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., and they could turn those extra draft picks into a third star.

Are the Grizzlies done making moves?

After the Grizzlies lost in the first round against the Oklahoma City Thunder, there was a sense that they may look to shake up the roster, especially after not having much success the past three years in the playoffs. It was going to take one of their core pieces to be moved, and in this case, Bane was the odd man out. The Grizzlies were able to get a nice haul in return for Bane, and players such as Caldwell-Pope and Anthony will be key players for their team next season.

If the Grizzlies felt like they wanted to rebuild, they could probably get a nice haul for Jackson and Morant, but at this point, it doesn't make sense for them to do something like that. The best thing they could do is continue to fill out the edges around their two star players and stay competitive. If a star that they like becomes available, then they know they have the assets to make something happen.