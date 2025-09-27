Tuomas Iisalo's Memphis Grizzlies face a challenging start to the 2025-26 NBA season with key frontcourt players Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey, and Brandon Clarke sidelined due to injury. While their absence is a significant setback for the team's playoff aspirations, EVP/GM Zach Kleiman's front office found inexpensive offseason additions that could prove crucial in maintaining competitiveness in the Western Conference. Specifically, the additions of Jock Landale and PJ Hall, though perhaps overlooked, are poised to play a vital role in navigating the early portion of the schedule.

Jaren Jackson Jr., the former Defensive Player of the Year and All-Star, will be sidelined an additional four to six weeks following surgery for a turf toe injury. Meanwhile, promising rookie Zach Edey faces a six-to-nine-week absence after ankle surgery, and veteran forward Brandon Clarke is still recovering from knee surgery. These absences leave a glaring weakness that the Grizzlies must address to hold their own against the West’s best.

In a conference packed with powerhouses like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Oklahoma City Thunder, Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets, and Kevin Durant's Houston Rockets, Ja Morant's Grizzlies cannot afford to falter in the frontcourt.

Grizzlies sign great stopgaps

When the Grizzlies signed Jock Landale in July after he was waived by the Houston Rockets, the move barely registered a blip on the NBA news cycle. The 6'11” Australian center's one-year, $2.46 million contract seemed like a routine depth signing. But with Memphis now facing a frontcourt crisis, Landale's experience and versatility could prove invaluable.

Landale brings four years of NBA experience to a team that will desperately need veteran leadership in the paint. His journey through San Antonio, Phoenix, and Houston has equipped him with the kind of basketball IQ and adaptability that coaches love in role players. Unlike many backup centers who are limited to specific roles, Landale can function as both a traditional rim protector and a floor-spacer with his developing three-point shot.

Under Tuomas Iisalo's system, which emphasizes pace and spacing, Landale's ability to run the floor and make quick decisions in transition will be crucial. His passing ability from the post and high-post positions can help maintain the ball movement that makes the Grizzlies' offense dynamic, even without their primary frontcourt weapons.

Perhaps most importantly, Landale understands his role. He's not trying to be Jaren Jackson Jr. or fill Zach Edey's shoes completely. Instead, he can provide steady, professional minutes that allow the team to maintain its defensive structure and offensive rhythm while the stars recover.

PJ Hall joined the Grizzlies on a two-way contract, providing additional depth and versatility to the frontcourt. The 6-foot-10 Hall, while not expected to be a primary contributor initially, is the archetype of the modern big man. Hall has shown the ability to stretch the floor with an outside shot, play above the rim, and guard multiple positions. The Clemson alum's potential lies in his ability to be a strong rebounder, evident from his G-League performance last season (19.2 points and 12.5 rebounds in 13 games with the Grand Rapids Gold).

Landale and Hall represent that advantage in different ways. Landale provides the floor that prevents the team from completely falling apart, while Hall offers the ceiling for unexpected contributions. Together, they give Iisalo the flexibility to adjust his rotations based on matchups and game situations.

The early schedule will be crucial for Memphis. If Landale and Hall can help the team steal a few games that might otherwise be losses, it could mean the difference between fighting for a playoff spot and fighting for a play-in position.

Iisalo got the worst of that postseason positioning experience last season from two different coaching perspectives. While the Grizzlies face an uphill battle to start the season, the early contributions of Landale and Hall can help keep them competitive until their injured players return. If these overlooked additions can deliver, it will not only aid the Grizzlies in navigating their injury woes but also provide valuable depth and versatility to the roster as the season progresses.

Neither Jock Landale nor PJ Hall will make anyone forget about Jackson Jr.'s two-way dominance or Edey's rim-running potential. But in a league where depth often determines playoff success, their contributions could prove more valuable than their modest contracts suggest. Tuomas Iisalo's job is to turn these two afterthought additions into weapons instead of merely stopgaps.