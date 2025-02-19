The Memphis Grizzlies have been making a case to be in the championship conversation this year. But while they've been winning games during the 2024-25 season, the opposite can be said for what transpired at the trade deadline. Despite having the right assets to make a push for another championship piece, the Grizzlies front office settled with making roster moves geared towards flexibility.

Unfortunately, this prevented the team from addressing its fatal flaw that must be fixed after the 2025 NBA All-Star break, which is the lack of an elite 3-and-D wing.

Disappointing trade deadline heading into NBA All-Star break

The Grizzlies are currently formidable contenders in the tough Western Conference. They rank second in the West, holding a solid 36-18 win-loss record. But while they've won seven of their last 10 games, fans couldn't be happy about the team's moves at the conclusion of the trade deadline.

It's safe to say that there were expectations to make a swing for the final piece to their championship puzzle. In fact, Memphis was even a part of the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes.

The team possessed valuable young assets, enough to make a swing for a championship piece who can compliment Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. Aside from Butler, the Grizzlies were rumored to be also eyeing Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson.

With the way the roster is built, Memphis needed some size in the wings who can contribute on both ends of the floor. As a result, getting either Butler or Johnson would've been what the doctor ordered for the team.

However, when the dust settled, the lone move Memphis made at the deadline was sending away Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia, and a first-round draft pick in return for Marvin Bagley III and Johnny Davis. Just by looking at the trade on paper alone, the haul received by Memphis weren't exactly needle movers that the team needs to solidify their championship hopes.

Grizzlies have inexperienced wings on the roster

There's no question that Memphis has got it covered in the backcourt and frontcourt. However, their depth in the wings isn't exactly ideal. Although the team has enjoyed the potential of Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson, and Vince Williams Jr, all of whom are still budding youngsters who have yet to prove themselves in a playoff atmosphere. Moreover, they also lack in size to physically cover bigger wings.

Wells has definitely impressed as a rookie. His two-way play has even earned a starting nod in the Grizzlies' rotation. At 6-foot-7, Wells also has enough size to cover opposing stars. Unfortunately, Wells is still a young player who's still establishing himself in the NBA. Asking him to defend the brightest stars in postseason play might be too much responsibility for a 21-year-old rookie.

On the other hand, Jackson has been making a splash. He is averaging 9.8 points per game this year, which isn't terrible for someone who's coming back from a broken foot. While he has the size at 6-foot-9, the sophomore power forward still has plenty of room for improvement, especially on the defensive end. As a result, it's easy to see why Taylor Jenkins hasn't entrusted him with more minutes despite his scoring outbursts.

Lastly, Williams is another wing who can the Grizzlies can lean on defensively. It's simply his calling card. However, it's worth noting that the third-year NBA guard is just recovering from knee and ankle issues that have bothered him this year. Moreover, his 6-foot-4 frame isn't exactly ideal to throw at bigger wing players.

Targeting Khris Middleton at the buyout market

With a relatively idle trade deadline for the Grizzlies, the team still has a chance to redeem itself by utilizing the buyout market. Although the names in the buyout market aren't as star-studded, Memphis should still make some upgrades while they can. An intriguing prospect Memphis can target is reigning NBA Cup Champion Khris Middleton.

The three-time NBA All-Star was shipped to the Washington Wizards at the trade deadline. While his massive contract should discourage any notion of a buyout, the unexpected can always happen. At this stage of his career, it's not exactly ideal for him to be playing for a rebuilding bottom-feeder like the Wizards. In fact, should Middleton opt to enter the buyout market, Memphis should be frontrunners to attain his services.

Middleton is a 6-foot-7 forward who made a name for himself in the league with his stellar 3-and-D style of play. Although injuries have bothered him as of late, he's just what the Grizzlies need to fill the two-way role. As an added bonus, Middleton has no shortage of playoff experience, having helped the Milwaukee Bucks win an NBA championship in 2021.