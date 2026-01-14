Desmond Bane acknowledged mixed emotions this week as the Orlando Magic prepare to face the Memphis Grizzlies overseas, revealing that the unusual setting has kept him from a long-anticipated return to a familiar place.

As Orlando (22-18) readies for its international matchup against Memphis (17-22) on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video in Berlin, Germany, Bane explained why the trip stirred disappointment despite the global spotlight. He spoke to media on Wednesday in a video snippet shared on X by Grind City Media.

“Honestly, I was a little upset just cause I wanted to go back to Memphis,” Bane said. “I still got family there, I got people that are staying there you know, so it would’ve been nice to go back over there, spend time with them and catch up with them, but everything happens for a reason and I think that it’s good that it’s over here for both the Magic and the Grizzlies.”

The 27-year-old guard was traded from Memphis to Orlando last summer in a blockbuster deal, ending a productive run with the franchise that drafted him. The Berlin game marks the first time Bane will face his former team, though not in the FedExForum setting he initially hoped for.

Bane added that the international stage carries broader meaning for both organizations.

“A chance for us to continue to grow our brand and we’re in Franz, Moe’s hometown, Tristan’s home country so it’s special for everybody involved,” he said. “I’m glad that two months into the season that we’re over here.”

The reference to Berlin underscores the hometown ties of Magic forwards Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner, and Tristan da Silva, adding another layer of significance to the matchup.

Desmond Bane reflects on Magic-Grizzlies meeting in Berlin amid evolving context

On the court, Bane has settled into a central role in Orlando during his first season with the Magic. Through 40 games, he is averaging 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three-point range in 33.8 minutes per contest.

Beyond the setting, the matchup arrives amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding former teammate Ja Morant. Bane addressed Morant’s situation earlier this week in comments to Joe Vardon of The Athletic as trade speculation intensified ahead of the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline.

“You wrap your arms around anybody that’s got that type of spotlight or anything like that going on with him,” Bane said. “Ja just wants to play basketball and be in a place where he feels valued. And, hopefully, if it doesn’t happen in Memphis, he gets that, you wherever his next stop is.”

Morant, a two-time All-Star and former NBA Most Improved Player, has been the subject of extensive trade chatter following a turbulent start to the season for the Grizzlies. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported last Friday that Memphis has begun considering trade offers for the guard as the deadline approaches.

“For the first time, the Memphis Grizzlies are entertaining offers to potentially move two-time All-Star Ja Morant ahead of the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote.

Following Thursday’s contest in Berlin, the Magic and Grizzlies will meet again Sunday in London at 12:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video, closing a two-city international series that blends global exposure with unresolved roster questions and evolving franchise directions on both sides.