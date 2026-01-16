The optics have been complicated, the noise unavoidable, and the questions persistent. Ja Morant's fence-mending has not been on the floor, the Memphis Grizzlies have slipped into the Western Conference’s play-in tier, and a season that once carried top-six expectations now requires nightly grit just to stay afloat. Still, Jaren Jackson Jr. does not believe the family bonds have been fractured.

If anything, it has been reinforced loudly, demonstratively, and unapologetically from the bench in Berlin. Morant was seen dancing after several Jackson Jr. highlights, which is exactly what the locker room expects.

“(Morant) is like that all the time, really,” Jackson Jr. explained. “I mean, he wants us to thrive and do well. He is one of my biggest cheerleaders for sure. One of my best coaches, too, at times.”

It's a telling characterization from the Grizzlies' franchise cornerstone. Jackson Jr., the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, could easily distance himself from Morant's off-court issues or minimize his absent teammate's influence. Instead, he's doubled down on their bond.

“It's dope,” Iisalo added. “It's dope because you always have to look at the bench when you do something. (Celebrating) is a family activity. It's family.”

That mentality has helped sustain a roster that could have splintered under disappointment.

Instead, the Grizzlies have leaned into internal accountability, a point Tuomas Iisalo emphasized when discussing Jackson Jr.’s approach.

“It says a lot about Jaren and his ability to focus on the essentials,” Iisalo stated. “It also says a lot about the whole team's character…Guys could quit, but they don't. They just try to find a way to win…and control what we can control. We have a really good working atmosphere within the team. We don't really pay attention to what is being said on the outside. We just do our job.”

Jackson Jr. and Iisalo's comments suggest the organization's answer starts with unity. By maintaining their working atmosphere and refusing to internalize outside noise, the Grizzlies are betting that their foundation remains solid despite the cracks showing in their record.

For better or worse, the organization has chosen loyalty and accountability over distance and apathy. Time will reveal whether that commitment pays dividends or prolongs dysfunction. But for now, at least, Ja Morant remains family.