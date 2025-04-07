MIAMI – As Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo was a late addition to the injury report on Monday afternoon, ClutchPoints would learn that he would be ruled out for that same day's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. The same goes for Heat newcomer Andrew Wiggins as he'll miss the sixth straight game with the hamstring injury as head coach Erik Spoelstra provides important updates on the two.

On the bright side for the game, Tyler Herro is available after he missed the 121-115 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night with a thigh contusion. With Adebayo missing the outing due to back spasms, the team is at its best when both leaders are on the floor as Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints he'll be considered “day-to-day.”

“Really just since the game. We'll treat him day to day,” Spoelstra said. “And yeah everybody's comfortable stepping up right now, and, you know, just looking forward to the opportunity in competing.”

The team's captain is coming off a game where he scored 31 points on 11 for 25 shooting from the field and three for seven from deep to go along with 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on if there's been a setback with Andrew Wiggins

With the injuries to Adebayo and Wiggins, the Heat will rely on its veterans and other stars to lead the way as there are four games left in the regular season before Monday. Still, Wiggins' stint with Miami has been a frustrating one, not because of the production which has been solid when he's on the court, but the availability has been a concern.

Including Monday's game, Wiggins will miss his sixth straight and 15 games in total as he's had four different issues since the trade in the ankle, lower leg, the aforementioned hamstring, and even dealt with a stomach illness. Spoelstra would emphasize that Wiggins hasn't had a setback and actually is trending in the right direction.

“No, not at all. He's progressed really well,” Spoelstra said. “We feel really encouraged by the work. And he had a really good workout yesterday. He went through the full shoot-around today. He's very close.”

Andrew Wiggins describes “frustrating” injuries with the Heat

Wiggins would update about his issue after the loss to Milwaukee that he expects to be back this week and admitted it has been “frustrating” dealing with the injuries since he's been pretty durable throughout his career.

“Hopefully in the next couple games I can find my way back on the court,” Wiggins said.

“It has definitely been frustrating just because I want to be out there playing with the guys and just fighting. I feel like this is a newer thing for me,” Wiggins continued. “I feel like usually I play a lot of games throughout the season. Being hurt sucks. But we have a great training staff here, great physical therapy guys here. So they’re just getting me right.”

At any rate, Miami is vying for a higher seed in the play-in tournament as the team can't get higher than the eighth seed, currently at the 10th spot with a 35-43 record before the contest against the 76ers.