MIAMI – As the Miami Heat take on the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Play-In Tournament, the team put the finishing touches on their game plan during Tuesday's practice. With fans locking in their predictions on the Heat's matchup against the Bulls, a key player in the battle will be Josh Giddey who got major credit from Bam Adebayo among others.

Miami was swept by Chicago in the three-game regular season series where besides the fast-paced style of play getting to the Heat, it was Giddey who was a prime reason for the frustration. After being traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Giddey found his way to the Bulls where he has produced to the surprise of the basketball world.

Especially against Miami, Giddey has averaged a triple-double with 26 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 10 assists per game while shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from deep. Adebayo would say to ClutchPoints on Tuesday afternoon that Giddey took it “personal” when “people kind of s****ed on him.”

“I feel like since his trade to the Bulls, people kind of shitted on him. He took that personal,” Adebayo said. “Obviously, it's not only us. He's been having success with everybody since the trade I feel like. To me, you just got to make things difficult. Understand that when you get some misery while he’s going downhill. Just gotta guard your yard.”

Heat's Tyler Herro on how to slow down Josh Giddey

One player who's looking to redeem himself from the two team's last outing is Heat star Tyler Herro who made a late-game mistake that led to the defeat on April 9. However, Chicago has got the upper hand over Miami in all three occasions in what has been a frustrating season series which included the team blowing double-digit leads in the first two affairs.

Part of that is the Bulls' identity which includes having the second-fastest pace in the league compared to Heat who have the fourth-slowest in regards to possessions per minute. A lot of that starts and ends with Giddey who Herro described as an “aggressive downhill driver” and speaks on how to slow him down.

“Yeah, he's an aggressive downhill driver in the three that we've played, he's been really aggressive getting downhill for himself, for others making a play,” Herro said to ClutchPoints. “He's a handful getting downhill, so we're gonna have to put multiple bodies in front of him try to make it as tough as possible, and not let him get rhythm early. Once he gets rhythm early, he’s able to stay in that mode all night.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on what Josh Giddey has added to the Bulls

While the Heat prepare for the Bulls, they still look to crack the code in how to slow down the team, but it does start with Giddey who has given his team something to fall back on. Even Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra would mention how Giddey has “unlocked a lot of their speed.”

“He’s unlocked a lot of their speed, their driving, their attack, their aggressiveness,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints. “So he gets downhill that happens right out the gate, but he also is one of the top pitch-ahead guys, and they can get you scrambling if you’re not attentive and intentional about how you're going to handle that. He certainly has added an element to their game.”

Despite the Heat going 0-3 in the regular season to the Bulls, that won't matter if they win Wednesday night which is a lose-and-go-home play-in tournament game.