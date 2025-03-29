Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra had shock towards the Memphis Grizzlies firing Taylor Jenkins.

The Grizzlies made the decision on Friday, ending Jenkins' stint after six seasons. He led them to three playoff appearances, including a West Semis appearance in 2022. He was about to lead them to their fourth under his tenure before the team moved on from him.

Spoelstra reacted to the news ahead of the Heat's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, per 76ers reporter Sam DiGiovanni. He expressed disappointment, believing the organization was having positive results with Jenkins at the helm.

“It’s incredibly disappointing. This profession is tough. You want to be in it together, through the good and the bad…He built a great culture there…They’ve won at a high level…I don’t get it,” Spoelstra said.

What's next for Erik Spoelstra, Heat

A reasonable reaction for Erik Spoelstra, having respect for Taylor Jenkins as a coach who helped build the Grizzlies into solid playoff contenders.

Spoelstra understands the importance of team building, having coached the Heat through the ups and downs since the late 2000s. His experience and success showcase how he has lasted with the Heat for as long as he has. It would not be a surprise to see him remain with the organization; however, it will be hard for others to have that privilege.

Miami has a 32-41 record on the season, holding the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game behind the Chicago Bulls and 2.5 games behind the Orlando Magic.

Following Saturday's game against the 76ers, the Heat will prepare for their next road matchup. They face the Washington Wizards on March 31 at 7 p.m. ET.