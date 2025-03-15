MIAMI – After the Miami Heat lost its sixth straight game Friday night, this time to the Boston Celtics, there were some major changes made to the starting lineup. With another Heat fourth quarter meltdown, the team is looking for any answer they can find, where on Friday, Jaime Jaquez Jr. made an appearance in the starting lineup.

Kel'el Ware and Davion Mitchell had been usual components as starters in eight of the previous 14 contests, head coach Erik Spoelstra made a change with Jaquez and Duncan Robinson. The second-year star out of UCLA finished with 13 points on five for 10 shooting from the field to go with five rebounds and three assists as when asked if he'll start again, he said he's taking it “game by game.”

“I think coach is trying a lot of things right now,” Jaquez said. “I think we’ll take it game by game. You never know in this league, so that’s kind of where I’m at.”

The game marked Jaquez's 13th start of the season as it's no doubt been a year of regression after a standout rookie campaign in 2024. Still, he was “excited” to be in the starting lineup as Miami is still looking for wats to “make this whole thing work.”

“Found out this morning, was excited, felt really comfortable,” Jaquez said. “We had a great shootaorund today, being able to move the ball around with all these guys and figure out how we're going to make this whole thing work.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on new starting lineup with Jaime Jaquez Jr.

As the Heat are aiming for a turnaround in their season, Friday could have been a prime opportunity to do so as, besides coming out to a 14-point deficit, the team competed in the second and third quarters, taking the lead multiple times. Still, they couldn't outlast Boston, scoring 14 in the final frame.

Still, there were some glowing moments with the new starting lineup featuring Jaquez, though Spoelstra mentioned how it was constructed to battle the barrage of three-pointers the Celtics would do against them. There's no doubt it did as they shot 50 from that range, though only making 19.

“We’ve tried a lot of things,” Spoelstra said of the new starting lineup. “It’s not working. We were anticipating that they were going to be with their main guys. So went with this lineup to match up with them to try to take away the threes. I think the rotation was pretty fluid all the way through. I don't think that was an issue. I think the guys contributed, and we keep our main guys out there, you know, for important stretches, and the bench played really well. You know, they were a plus for the majority of the game, which usually isn't the case when we played Boston.”

Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. on overcoming second-year struggles

As Heat stars Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are definite locks for the starting lineup besides Andrew Wiggins, the other two could be up in the air, though the rookie Ware gives them size and athleticism needed. Whether in the starting lineup or coming off the bench, Jaquez is ready to contribute in any way possible to bounce back amidst a rough season of down play and injuries.

“Just constantly staying in the gym, working on my shot,” Jaquez said. “Before practice, after practice, after-after practice, just you know, constantly working. So, whenever. My name is called, I'm ready.”

So far this season, Jaquez is averaging 8.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 31 percent from beyond the arc. The team looks to snap the skid as the Heat faces the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night as the team is 29-37 which puts them ninth in the Eastern Conference.