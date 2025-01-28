The Miami Heat suspended star Jimmy Butler after walking out of Monday's practice. This prompted a reaction from his agent.

Bernard Lee, who has been Butler's agent since the 2016-17 season, made a comment about the suspension, which will have his client go unpaid during its duration. He referenced a Christmas party gone expensive due to the amount of money Butler lost.

“The Miami HEAT are suspending Jimmy Butler without pay effective immediately for an indefinite period to last no fewer than five games. The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services. This includes walking out of practice earlier today,” the team release read.

“Man this is turning into the most expensive Christmas Party no show ever,” Lee responded.

Jimmy Butler, Heat relationship continues to decline

It has been a chaotic situation for the Miami Heat as they figure out how to deal with Jimmy Butler given his recent behavior.

One option would be for the Heat to reportedly trade Butler, which would involve deals involving four or five teams to match salaries from the other parties. Butler has his preferred destinations, but Miami will remain focused on the best choice that will help them in the long term.

Miami currently has a 22-22 record this season, holding the eighth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They trail the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic by 0.5 games for the sixth seed, showing they remain a solid enough team to be in playoff contention.

Butler has only played in 25 games due to injury and prior suspensions, as Miami went 13-12 with him and 9-10 without him. Negating his season average of 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, the team will turn to Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro among others for more contributions on both sides of the ball.

The Heat will continue to move forward without Butler while he serves his suspension, finishing their January slate on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.