The Miami Heat suffered one of the most embarrassing and lopsided playoff series defeats in NBA history against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the future of one of the NBA's most consistent franchises now seems very hazy.

Following a series in which the Heat lost by an average of 30.5 points, including two home games that were never close, changes will certainly need to be made in Miami. And if it were up to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, the change would begin with “the Godfather.”

“Change has to start at Pat Riley. It's time. It's time,” Smith said on ‘First Take' earlier today. “You have never heard anyone say that about the great Pat Riley, who I revere. I know this man, I got a lot of love for this man. I appreciate what he has done for the game of basketball. I don't have any doubt that he knows what he's doing when it comes to basketball, in terms of what the team needs, the coach it has, et cetera.

“The reason I'm bringing up there has to be a change in Miami is because you have to get people to want to come to Miami. And he's not that guy anymore. Not that guy. He knows what he's doing. He's not gone. But he can't get the right people to Miami. I think what I'm trying to say is that Erik Spoelstra needs to be the president of basketball operations for the Miami Heat.”

@stephenasmith says "it's time" for Pat Riley to move on as the president of the Miami Heat. "You have to get people to want to come to Miami, and [Riley's] not that guy anymore."

Riley has been the president of the Heat since 1995 when he resigned from the New York Knicks and took his talents to South Beach, where, in addition to his executive duties, also became head coach. While Riley ceased coaching in 2008, he has since constructed two championship teams (2012 and 2013) and overseen two more NBA Finals teams (2020 and 2023).

Despite his success — Riley has nine NBA championships in total (six as a coach, two as an executive, and one as a player) — the Heat president has seen his relationship with multiple star players deteriorate at different points. The most notable and recent example is Jimmy Butler, who Riley traded shortly before this year's deadline following months of awkward moments. Butler was suspended three separate times and publicly said he could not find “joy” playing for the Heat, which eventually led him to be traded to the Golden State Warriors.

While the Heat have always seemed to be able to eventually turn it around, questions will remain if Riley, 80, is the person to orchestrate this turnaround.