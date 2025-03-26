LeBron James has a love for cookies, which seemed to have an event take place involving him and Miami Heat President Pat Riley.

James appeared as a special guest on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, revealing a lot of stories surrounding his NBA career. One of them involved his time with the Heat from 2010 to 2014, which he recalled a story in which Riley got rid of the cookies on one flight.

He connected it to how things ended between Riley and Jimmy Butler, who now plays for the Golden State Warriors.

“That cookies story is true…Everybody knows I love chocolate chip cookies..One flight I got on and there was no more cookies and we all know where it came from,” James said.

“If it ain’t about that Heat shield and that Heat culture Riles doesn’t care.”

What's next for Pat Riley, Heat

It is an entertaining story for LeBron James to confirm about his time with Pat Riley and the Miami Heat. It also shows how serious Riley takes the importance of the team's culture, emphasizing a hard-working mentality that does not loosen up at any moment.

The Heat have struggled since moving on from Jimmy Butler. They are 6-17 since trading him to the Warriors in February. They did dominate Butler and the Warriors on Tuesday, firmly remaining in the mix for playoff contention.

Miami currently has a 31-41 record on the season, holding the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game behind the Chicago Bulls and 3.5 games behind the Orlando Magic.

The Heat will prepare for their next matchup, taking one a fellow play-in team. They host the Atlanta Hawks on March 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET.