As Miami Heat star Tyler Herro earned his first All-Star amid the best season of his career, there have been some fans scratching their heads that Herro isn't a frontrunner for the NBA's Most Improved Player award. While the Heat guard in Herro leads the team to wins and hopes for a hopeful playoff push, some teammates are baffled by him not being mentioned and question what the award means.

Veteran Kyle Anderson, who was traded to Miami from the Golden State Warriors in the deal involving Jimmy Butler, has witnessed first-hand Herro's play. Besides vying for him to win the award, he questions how the current favorite to win in Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham is in consideration since he was the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 and should be playing at a high level according to The Sun Sentinel.

“Cade Cunningham? Stop giving it to No. 1 and No. 2 picks,” Anderson said. “They’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”

He would also mention Atlanta Hawks' Dyson Daniels as being a name and said for him to get another award as Herro has been impressive this season/

“Dyson Daniels? Give him Defensive Player,” Anderson continued as he then spoke about Herro. “He’s getting off the ball a lot earlier than when I first got here. He’s taken his game to another level this year. And it’s fun to watch. It’s super impressive.”

Heat's Tyler Herro on being up for Most Improved Player award

With the Heat preparing for hopeful playoff basketball, the team has also been posting graphics promoting some of their players to be up for certain awards. This included Bam Adebayo for Defensive Player of the Year, Kel'el Ware for Rookie of the Year, and Herro for Most Improved Player.

He currently leads the team with 23.8 points and 5.5 assists per game to go along with 5.2 rebounds while shooting 47 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three-point range. When asked about the chance for the honor, he would give a smile answer.

“That’s not up to me,” Herro said, “ask the voters.”

NBA Most Improved Player – @raf_tyler

Someone else who agreed with Anderson's comments was Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Reddick who took issue with the aforementioned accomplishment according to Daniel Starkand.

“I hate that award. They fail to define it,” Redick said. I think the spirit of it has been taken out of wack. I don’t like that award. Just call it the ‘high draft pick who’s on a max contract now and is an All-Star.’ Just call it that award because that’s what it is now…In the last five years, that’s what it’s become. I don’t think that’s in the spirit of the award.”

Hard to disagree with JJ Redick here on the NBA Most Improved Player award:

At any rate, Miami is 36-43 which puts them 10th in the East before the big game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.