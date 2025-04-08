MIAMI – As the Miami Heat are looking to take its “good loss” against the Milwaukee Bucks and turn it into something positive, it paid off as the team beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, 117-105. Despite the Heat missing Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins, the rest of the unit led a collective effort resulting in the snapping of the two-game losing skid.

While it was expected for Tyler Herro to have a bigger role than usual tonight, it was more of a “collective effort” for the team as six scored in double-digits while filling the statsheet which makes them “difficult to guard” as said by head coach Erik Spoelstra.

“We've been playing that way for a while, quite a while,” Spoelstra said. “You know, especially guys in and out of the lineup. Every time we've had guys out of the lineup, it hasn't felt like somebody had thought that they needed to play out of the box, you know, just hoist up a bunch more shots or something like that. It's been a collective effort. I think that's making us way more difficult to guard. There's a lot of different layers to what we do now.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about how important it was that the game was more of a collective effort. "We've been playing that way for a while, especially guys in and out of the lineup, it hasn't felt like someday had thought they needed to play out of the box…" #HeatNation

Here are three takeaways from Miami's win over Philadelphia:

Collective effort for Heat in the first half led by Pelle Larsson

While the Heat prepare for hopeful playoff basketball with four games left including Monday night, this outing is an unusual one as the team is missing Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins once again. With the absences, Miami went with the starting lineup of Herro, Pelle Larsson, Alec Burks, Haywood Highsmith, and Ware.

It was mostly a back-and-forth affair in the period, though the start was a bit rocky for the team as the starting lineup was getting accustomed to one another in real-time. Still, the team would get into a groove as the quarter closed, scoring 29 points on 12 of 25 shooting from the field and even making five of their nine attempts from three-point range.

The rookie in Larsson would lead the way in that period with eight points and finished the first half with 12, which led the entire team. Coming off the thigh contusion, Herro had eight in the first 24 minutes while the other rookie in Ware had eight points as well along with 11 rebounds.

Miami's second period would be significantly better as they scored 32 points leading to a collective effort from everybody rather than one player standing out from the rest. The ball moved well in the period as on 11 made shots from the field, eight of them were off assists.

Rocky second half for Heat, but finish strong

As the Heat are looking to get back to their winning ways, the third quarter was a step backwards in regards to recent play as while at once they had a 14-point lead, it was lost with under six minutes left in the period. In the quarter as a whole, Miami was outscored 30-22 as Philadelphia's Quentin Grimes had a 15-point period where he shot four of nine from there field with all his makes from deep.

Herro would have five points in the duration as there is no doubt his performance could be seen as underwhelming since he's the clear No. 1 player without Adebayo and Wiggins. What has been lethal for Herro is his three-point shooting but heading into the fourth quarter, he only shot it three times from deep as more were attempted from Highsmith, Burks, and even Jaime Jaquez Jr., an aspect that has to change.

One could point to the thigh contusion as possibly being a factor, or it could mean that he was being heavily defended against, though that's been a trend all season. However, it could be amplified since Adebayo and Wiggins missed the game with the 76ers forcing others on Miami to come up big.

Fortunately, the supporting cast of the Heat would come through leading to a 34-point final frame where as Herro closed the game out with 20 points, there was five others that finished in double-digits. Robinson led with 21, Ware had 19 points and 17 rebounds, Larsson and Mitchell had 12, and finally Burks had 11.

Heat win but focus now on injuries to Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins

With the Heat looking to solidify their play-in tournament seed, the team would like to have a healthy roster heading into the tourney though that's in question at the current moment. Both Bam Adebayo and Wiggins missed Monday's game which doesn't even include Nikola Jovic who is still absent due to a broken hand.

Adebayo is dealing with back spasms that flared up since Saturday against Milwaukee where Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints before Monday's contest that he'll be considered “day-to-day.”

“Really just since the game. We'll treat him day to day,” Spoelstra said. “And yeah everybody's comfortable stepping up right now, and, you know, just looking forward to the opportunity in competing.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about Bam Adebayo being out, when did he get the back spasms, and the opportunity for the team to overcome the absence. "Really since the game. We'll treat him day-to-day…everybody's comfortable stepping up right now…" #HeatNation

As for Wiggins, Monday marks the sixth straight missed game due to the hamstring injury and the 15th outing absence all together as he's been on the roster for 30 of them. Ever since being traded from the Golden State Warriors that involved Jimmy Butler being dealt, the 30-year-old has played well when he's on the court.

On the other hand, the availability has been limited though Spoelstra was confident there isn't any setback,

“No, not at all. He's progressed really well,” Spoelstra said. “We feel really encouraged by the work. And he had a really good workout yesterday. He went through the full shoot-around today. He's very close.”

Erik Spoelstra on Andrew Wiggins and if his absence today means there's a setback. "No, not at all, he's progressed really well…we feel really encouraged by the work, had a really good workout yesterday, went through full shootaround today…" #HeatNation

With Wiggins himself saying he'll be back this week, the hope is he alongside Adebayo can be ready for the next game where the Heat now at 36-43 face the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday as both are in contention for the ninth and 10th spot.