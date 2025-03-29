MIAMI – As the Miami Heat won three straight on last Thursday against the Atlanta Hawks, there were some standout performances from players that go usually under the radar for their skills. While star Tyler Herro led the Heat with 36 points in the win, he would shout out the outings of Davion Mitchell and Haywood Highsmith who were undeniable in their presence.

Both are usually the first two to come off the bench for Miami, providing an energizing boost as the two are known for their hard-nosed defense and even an ability to produce on offense when needed to, especially as of recent. But also, they can make inspiring plays like the one in the fourth quarter where Mitchell fought for a loose ball at half-court, ending with a Highsmith three.

Hustle plays turning into triples?

Erik Spoelstra called it the “play of the game” as a moment like that can help in “moving the needle” as Herro said to ClutchPoints about the impact both Mithcell and Highsmith had.

“We all know Davion and Haywood are elite defensive players. They can change the game defensively. When they're moving the needle like that on defense and make those efforts, and locking down the opposing team's best players, it's obviously a benefit for us.”

Asked Tyler Herro about the energy off the bench from Davion Mitchell and Haywood Highsmith. "We all know Davion and Haywood are elite defensive players…"

Mitchell himself said to ClutchPoints that he feel that play “changed the game” since the Hawks were trying to make a run in coming back.

Asked Davion Mitchell about the hustle play at half court in the fourth, what was going through his mind and the inspiration it gave others. "I feel like that changed the game a little bit…"

Heat's Davion Mitchell and Haywood Highsmith “thriving” in roles

In the Heat trade sending Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, Mitchell was part of the deal as he came from the Toronto Raptors. The former top-10 pick has been a force for Miami on the defensive side of the ball and while he's not typically known for his offense, he has been shooting 52.7 percent from three-point range in his last 20 games and against Atlanta, made four of his five attempts.

As for Highsmith, his presence has been known with the team for a while, even the Heat signed him to a contract extension this off-season as he fits exactly what they need on defense. Like Mitchell, he also has the threat to shoot as he was three for five from deep in the win over the Hawks.

“They’ve been giving us this kind of burst off the bench,” Spoelstra said of Mitchell and Highsmith. “I mentioned that a couple games ago that your second unit, you want the energy to change. When your second unit comes in, it should feel different. And those two guys are embracing that kind of role. They're thriving in it and everybody can feel it….It's inspiring everybody else.”

Erik Spoelstra on Davion Mitchell and Haywood Highsmith "thriving" in their roles off the bench. Plus, speaks on what Kyle Anderson brings that's different off the bench.

“Right now, we’re starting to get a little bit of consistency in the rotation and we’re just going to go with that,” Spoelstra continued.

Spo was asked about Haywood finding a consistent role in the rotation, would talk about the ups and downs of the season. "It's such a beautiful opportunity to face some kind of adversity together….we're starting to get a little bit of consistency in the rotation…"

Heat's Bam Adebayo on the plays that nobody pays attention to

As the Heat will be short-handed against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday and possibly on the incoming three-game road trip, Mitchell and Highsmith will be even more important in bringing that intensity. The team's captain Bam Adebayo also said to ClutchPoints that the plays the two make are huge “momentum swings for us.”

“You see it. It's those types of plays in between that change the game that nobody will really like pay attention to. Those are momentum swings for us, and we need those guys when they're on on the ball and lock in until they're very disruptive and they help us on that other side of the ball.”

Asked Bam Adebayo about the impact Davion Mitchell and Haywood Highsmith had on the game. "You see it, it's those types of plays in between that change the game that no one pays attention to…"

At any rate, Miami is 32-41 which puts them 10th in the Eastern Conference before Saturday night's game against the 76ers.