Travis Kelce had to jump in to stop a fight between his two teammates during Chiefs training camp on Tuesday (July 29).

The fight broke out between offensive lineman Josh Simmons and defensive end Ashton Gillotte, according to footage of KCTV5 reporter Mark Poulose.

🚨TRAINING CAMP FIGHT🚨 Justin Simmons throws a punch at Ashton Gillottee. Andy Reid quickly on scene to break things up. #ChiefsKingdom @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/yr9SO9553W — Mark Poulose (@MarkPoulose) July 29, 2025

In the footage, Gillotte looks to be holding Simmons with force during the play while Simmons tries to shake his other teammate off of him. In that moment, Gillotte moves forward towards Simmons, where he throws a punch at Gillotte. Simmons and Gillotte threw a few more punches at one another until Kelce, along with other teammates, came to break the two players up. While head coach Andy Reid was on the sidelines, he had his hands on his hips as he seemingly looked annoyed at his team for the fight.

Kelce's actions during practice shadow what Chiefs tight end coach Tom Melvin has said about him previously on being a leader on the team.

“He’s just the ultimate competitor,” Melvin told Sports Illustrated back in February. “You hear a lot about his outgoing personality. He relishes more in being the leader by example, as opposed to some of the outward stuff is just him being him—I’m not going to be a leader because I’m dancing before the play. I'm going to be a leader because I’m running full speed and I’m setting up my teammate to be successful.”

Kelce was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and earlier this year, he reflected on the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles where he was upset with his performance as a leader on the team.

“Last year, I think I failed, especially in that last game, in being a leader and being the one who could step up and make plays,” Kelce said last week at training camp to reporters. “I felt like I failed my guys.”

“You’ve got to be able to walk the walk; to be able to talk and preach it to guys,” he continued. “I think just putting myself in the best situation I can athletically that’s going to pay off down the road.”

This wasn't the first time that Kelce spoke about the Super Bowl loss where he caught only four passes for 39 yards.

“It just wasn't our day,” Travis told his brother Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast. “I couldn't find a lick of momentum. I'm kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field.”

He continued, “I wasn't the best leader that I could be in motivating my guys and keeping my guys calm, cool, collected.

Now, Travis is preparing to go into his 13th year with the Chiefs and shut down retirement rumors for now.

“I got one year on this contract, I know that, and we'll try and figure out something for next year,” Kelce said . “The Chiefs organization knows how much I love them. I can't see myself ever playing anywhere else. We'll deal with that down the road when the time is right, but right now I'm focused on winning a championship this year.”