As the trade deadline looms ahead for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, there are still games to be played for the team with the question remaining if the 35-year-old will contribute. Coming off Butler's two-game suspension from the Heat, the “expectation” is that he will come back to the team with the chance of playing when the team hosts the Orlando Magic on Monday night according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

Not only will Butler rejoin the team, but he is expected to also be “available” for the contest as he “plans” to play until he is moved to another team. Chiang would mention that it “remains to be seen” if Miami will want Butler to participate.

“According to a source close to the situation, the expectation remains that Jimmy Butler will rejoin the Heat and be available for Monday's home game vs. Magic,” Chiang wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Whether the Heat plays Butler or not tomorrow remains to be seen. Butler plans to continue to make himself available.”

Butler has just served his second team suspension for “conduct detrimental to the team” with the first lasting seven games, taking place during a six-game road trip earlier in the month and recently for two contests, also both on the road. The star played in the three home games in between the suspensions where some have pointed out his languid play as not helping lead the team to winning basketball.

“We have suspended Jimmy Butler for two games for continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct, and conduct detrimental to the team, including missing today’s team flight to Milwaukee,” the team's statement read.

Heat's Jimmy Butler loves the city of Miami despite trade talks

Whatever the narrative or sentiment is, there is no doubt that the forward has an affinity for the city of Miami as Butler recently said during a padel tennis tournament according to Will Manso.

“I love this city with everything that I have. I’m so glad that I get to be around so many incredible people, friends, and family that are here,” Butler said. “This city deserves everything.”

The Heat's All-Star hopeful Tyler Herro spoke about Butler's situation and how it has been inconsistent for him to be in the lineup, finishing with sharing his “love” for the long-time teammate via The Miami Herald.

“What do you think?” Herro said at last Thursday's shootaround. “It’s probably not the easiest to work with someone who’s in and out in any job…We love Jimmy, we love for him to be here. I love Jimmy.”

Looking at the Heat's captain Bam Adebayo, he would downplay the drama and focus on the team in front of him and how they're trying to win games.

“We keep the main thing the main thing,” Adebayo said. “That’s between him and the management and we let that be that. The rest of us, we worry about how we get wins. Next guy up is our mentality. We’ve been preaching that for how long at this point?”

Miami is 22-22 as they look to build off the win against the Brooklyn Nets as they host the Magic on Monday with the chance to have Butler back.