Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks delivered their first win over the New York Knicks since the 2023-24 season. The Bucks beat the Knicks 121-11 after the Greek Freak produced 37 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

The win is especially special considering Giannis was linked to New York all through the offseason. That, and the fact that they suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the 2024-25 campaign.

“I don’t remember that. Right now I’m here representing my team, and that’s it. We beat the Knicks. So it doesn’t matter,” he said, claiming that he did not even pay attention to the reports linking him to the Knicks, per PFN.

Giannis still remembers how the Knicks manhandled his Bucks last season: "The Knicks didn't just sweep us. They beat us really really well. This year is different." — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) October 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The Knicks didn't just sweep us. They beat us really really well. This year is different,” Giannis proclaimed per New York Daily News reporter Kristian Winfield.

Giannis has consistently been the subject of trade rumors, and the Knicks were only one of the teams linked with Milwaukee’s talisman. However, they were said to be the frontrunners in case Antetokounmpo did actually leave.

And while the expectation may be that the trade rumors made this win extra-special for the Bucks, Giannis is instead locked in at least for the current campaign, and will be delighted with how the win came.

Ryan Rollins scored a career-high 25 points and delivered four steals. The only other Bucks star who scored in double-digits was Gery Trent Jr., who scored 11 points.

On the other hand, Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 36 points but appeared to hurt his leg midway through the fourth. Mikal Bridges scored 24 points as Milwaukee’s bench outscored the Knicks’ reserves 34-18.

Karl-Anthony Towns suffered throughout the game, going 2-for-11 from the field despite grabbing 12 rebounds. The win means that the Bucks have started the season 3-1.

They will now take on the Golden State Warriors at the Fiserv Forum before taking on the Sacramento Kings.