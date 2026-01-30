The Milwaukee Bucks are currently trapped in a house of mirrors, and head coach Doc Rivers is the first to admit he doesn't have the map to get them out. Between a plummeting record and the deafening noise of a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo exit, the vibes in Brew City have officially hit rock bottom.

Following a string of reports that the Bucks are finally “listening” to trade offers for their two-time MVP, Rivers got candid about the impossible task of keeping a locker room focused. Speaking on the challenge of managing players amidst the whirlwind, Rivers told Fox 1 analyst Rachel Nichols that the modern era has changed the game.

“I don’t know the answer-I’ve never known that answer,” Rivers admitted. “It’s so much tougher now than when we played. You’d have to go buy the paper to read the paper.”

Back in the day, a player could avoid the rumor mill by simply not walking to the driveway. Now, the rumors are “omnipresent,” tucked into every smartphone and social media feed. It’s a distraction the Bucks (18-27) simply cannot afford, yet cannot escape.

The on-court reality isn't much prettier. While Antetokounmpo remains sidelined with a strained right calf, the rest of the roster is struggling to stay afloat. On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers dismantled Milwaukee in a 139-122 loss. Even without the “Greek Freak,” Myles Turner did his best to carry the load, dropping 31 points, while young guard Ryan Rollins continued his recent surge with 24 points.

However, moral victories don't count in the standings. The Bucks have lost six of their last seven games and currently sit at 12th in the Eastern Conference. With the Feb. 5 trade deadline looming like a dark cloud, the pressure on general manager Jon Horst to either go all-in or blow it up is reaching a fever pitch.

Rivers might not have the answer for the digital age's gossip, but he needs to find a win soon, or the “paper” everyone is reading might lead with a very different headline next week.